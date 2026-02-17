Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to completely shut down on THIS date: All you need to know

If you have been a dedicated player of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, there is some news that may not be pleasant to hear! After its removal from app stores last year, game developer Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will go completely offline on April 17th, 2026. Also Read: 8 best gaming phones under Rs 25,000 that handle BGMI, Call of Duty, Asphalt Legends without struggling

“We’re incredibly grateful to our community who dropped in and showed up for us! This decision does not change our ongoing commitment to Call of Duty: Mobile and the players there,” Activision announced via support page. Also Read: 7 mistakes mobile gamers make

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile – Why is this shutting down?

Before May 2025, the removal of the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store also ended several new season content and gameplay updates. Not only that, but it also discontinued the social features and in-app purchases using real currency.

According to the company, while bringing Warzone to smartphones was a major achievement, it “unfortunately did not meet our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences.” In simple terms, the game didn’t find the kind of traction the company hoped for on mobile.

What happens to your account?

If you were playing using a guest account, there’s an important update, those accounts will no longer be accessible once the servers go offline on April 17, 2026. For players who logged in using an Activision account, the account itself will continue to exist, but you won’t be able to access it through Warzone Mobile anymore. The good part is that you can still use it across other Activision titles and platforms.

About the real-money purchases inside Warzone Mobile, they were already disabled last year, with May 19, 2025 being the final date for transactions. However, if you still have the game installed and are holding unused COD Points, you can redeem them in the in-game store, but only until April 17. After that, any remaining points will simply disappear.

Also, Activision has made it clear that refunds will not be offered for previously purchased content or unused COD Points.

What’s the alternative?

The shutdown does not mean the end of Call of Duty on mobile. Activision is nudging players toward Call of Duty: Mobile, which remains free-to-play and continues to receive seasonal updates. The game offers popular modes like Battle Royale, Multiplayer, Zombies, ranked matches, events, and a tier-based Battle Pass system.