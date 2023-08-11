Call of Duty fans who have invested a lot of time and effort in unlocking weapons and cosmetics in Modern Warfare II will be happy to know that they won’t have to start from scratch in the upcoming sequel. Activision has announced that players will be able to carry over nearly everything they have earned in the 2022 game to Modern Warfare III, which is set to launch on November 10.

READ MORE Microsoft’s proposal to acquire Activision Blizzard blocked by UK

This means that your operators, skins, bundles, weapons, attachments, and other rewards will be available in both games, as well as in the free-to-play battle royale mode Warzone. Warzone Mobile, which is expected to arrive later this year, will also be part of this cross-game integration.

However, there are some limitations to this Carry Forward feature. First of all, it only works one way: you can’t transfer anything from MW3 back to MW2. Secondly, some items that are specific to certain vehicles or equipment that are not present in MW3 will not be carried over. For example, War Tracks, which are songs that play in vehicles, will not be compatible with MW3. In addition to this, some tactical and lethal equipment may be replaced with MW3-only items.

READ MORE Microsoft inks a 10-year deal to bring Xbox games to Nintendo gamers

Activision claims that the transfer process will be seamless and automatic, as long as you use the same account or profile for both games. You don’t need to do anything else to enjoy your hard-earned gear in the new game.

Modern Warfare III is the latest entry in the blockbuster military shooter series, developed by Sledgehammer Games. It will feature a new campaign, multiplayer modes, and co-op missions. The game will be revealed in more detail at an event on August 17.

Some fans are speculating that MW3 will include a controversial mission similar to No Russian from the original Modern Warfare II, which was released in 2009. No Russian was a level where the player had to participate in a terrorist attack on a Moscow airport. The level was not included in the rebooted version of MW2 that came out last year.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty’s anti-cheat system, Ricochet, has been updated to show when a cheater has been removed from a match. This feature, which was requested by many fans, aims to increase transparency and accountability in the game.

Ricochet is a comprehensive anti-cheat system that was introduced by Activision in 2021. It consists of server-side tools that monitor and analyze player behaviour, as well as a kernel-level driver that checks the software and applications that interact with the game on a PC. The system is designed to detect and ban cheaters quickly and effectively, as well as to prevent them from creating new accounts.