Call of Duty lobbies can now see when cheaters are kicked out of the game

Call of Duty players who are tired of cheaters ruining their online matches can now enjoy a new feature that shows when a cheater has been removed from the game.

The feature is part of the Ricochet anti-cheat system, which is Activision’s proprietary solution for detecting and banning cheaters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

The Ricochet anti-cheat system uses a PC kernel-level driver, which is a software component that runs at the core of the operating system and has access to all the hardware and software activities.

The driver monitors the PC for any suspicious or malicious behaviour that could indicate cheating, such as aimbots, wallhacks, or third-party hardware devices.

The kill feed notification is a satisfying way for players to see that justice has been served and that cheaters are not welcome in Call of Duty. The notification also serves as a deterrent for potential cheaters, who might think twice before using any cheat software or hardware.

The Ricochet anti-cheat system was introduced in 2021 after Activision issued a stern warning that “cheaters aren’t welcome” in Call of Duty. The system is developed internally by Activision for the Call of Duty franchise and is updated regularly to keep up with the evolving methods of cheat developers.

Activision has also taken other measures to combat cheating, such as making legit players invisible to cheaters, enabling an automatic god mode to destroy cheaters, and cracking down on third-party hardware cheating devices like XIM, Cronus Zen, and ReaSnow S1.

Cheating has been a major problem in online multiplayer games, especially on PC, where cheat software and hardware are more accessible and harder to detect. Cheating can ruin the fun and fairness of the game for honest players, who might lose interest or confidence in playing.

Cheating can also affect the reputation and revenue of game developers and publishers, who might lose customers or face legal action.

Activision is not the only company that is fighting against cheating in online games. Other companies like Ubisoft, Epic Games, and Bungie have also implemented their own anti-cheat systems or updated their terms of use to ban players who use cheat software or hardware.

These companies are also collaborating with each other and sharing information to improve their anti-cheat efforts.

The new kill feed notification is a sign that Activision is committed to providing a fair and enjoyable gaming experience for Call of Duty players. The notification will be available in season five of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, which started on Wednesday and also includes the ability to equip a dog.