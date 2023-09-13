Apple’s newest iPhone 15 Pro can play full versions of AAA console games, confirmed Apple at its ‘Wonderlust’ event on Tuesday. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro comes with the latest A17 Pro chipset that has a 20 percent faster GPU. There’s also the support for Ray Tracing. Furthermore, it has an 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe storage. These specs are sure enough to let users play heavy games on the phone. But what all games can you play? Apple has given us a list, let’s take a look.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro supports console and PC games

Apple in its keynote mentioned that the new iPhone 15 Pro will get some unreleased titles. This includes the Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is due for launch in October this year. The game will head to iPhone 15 Pro via the App Store. This mobile version of the game is said to be the full original version, which means the game will look the same as how it will on the console and PC. This means we’ll also get to see Ray Tracing features.

Furthermore, Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 Remake will make it to the iPhone 15 Pro. It is another game that has Ray Tracing features and is available on console and PC. Next up, Death Stranding, an open-world action game will be reaching the new iPhone.

Apple has also confirmed that the yet-to-launch The Division Resurgence will also be available on the device upon launch. For the unversed, this isn’t a PC game, it’s an upcoming mobile title that’s currently up for pre-registration.

With smartphones becoming more powerful every year, the arrival of console and PC titles to mobile phones was evident. Especially on iPhones. It remains to be seen how the game performs on the iPhone 15 Pro upon arrival. And, by the way, since it’s coming to the Pro models, it will also likely be available to other iOS devices via the App Store.

Having said that, Android phones could also be able to enjoy AAA console titles via Play Store. New flagship Android phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra can run demanding mobile titles and the chip inside – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – competes neck-to-neck with the new Apple processors.