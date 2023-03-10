Capcom is preparing gamers for its upcoming horror remake, Resident Evil 4. The game company has released a demo for everyone to witness the game even before its release. Also Read - Resident Evil 4 Remake new trailer reveals 'The Mercenaries' mode

The ‘Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw demo’ is now available on Steam for PC and PlayStation and Xbox stores. The demo starts with Leon entering the Spanish village where the plague is spreading. Also Read - Resident Evil 4 Remake System requirements are here: Can easily run on a decent machine

Roost to Condor One.

The #ResidentEvil4 demo has landed! Agents are encouraged to play as long as they want and as many times as they want to prepare for Resident Evil 4 when it launches March 24th, 2023. 🌿 pic.twitter.com/uex8oprYrC — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 9, 2023

Interestingly, the demo has no time limit which means you can roam through the village for as long as you want. While this is a great way of witnessing the game before its release, it’s also a good way of checking how the game runs on your machine.

If you are on PlayStation and Xbox, there’s nothing to worry about. It’s supported for PS4/PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, on a PC, you may need a good machine.

Sometime back, Steam revealed the PC system requirements and also released a new trailer that confirmed the return of ‘The Mercenaries’ mode. The Mercenaries will be available to players as a free post-launch DLC.

Resident Evil 4 remake System requirements

According to Steam, Capcom recommends something like a GTX 1070 or an AMD equivalent to run the game at 1080p 60fps on high preset. At 1080p 45fps on medium or high present, a minimum of GTX 1050 Ti is required.

Minimum system requirements

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

CPU- AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-7500

GPU – AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB or GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

RAM – 8GB

Storage – unclear

Settings – 1080p at 45fps (likely medium or low graphics)

Recommended system requirements

OS – Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64 bit

CPU- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700

GPU – AMD Radeon RX 5700 or GTX 1070

RAM – 16GB

Storage – unclear

Settings – 1080p at 60fps (High Settings)

The Resident Evil 4 Remake will release on March 24 and will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It is priced at Rs 3,599 on Steam.