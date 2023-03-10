comscore Capcom wants to prepare gamers for Resident Evil 4, releases new demo
News

Resident Evil 4 Demo now available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles

Gaming

Capcom has released a demo of Resident Evil 4 for gamers to prepare for the upcoming game.

Highlights

  • Capcom has released a demo of the Resident Evil 4 Remake.
  • The 'Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo' can be downloaded from Steam, PlayStation and Xbox stores.
  • The Resident Evil 4 Remake will launch on March 24.
Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom is preparing gamers for its upcoming horror remake, Resident Evil 4. The game company has released a demo for everyone to witness the game even before its release. Also Read - Resident Evil 4 Remake new trailer reveals 'The Mercenaries' mode

The ‘Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw demo’ is now available on Steam for PC and PlayStation and Xbox stores. The demo starts with Leon entering the Spanish village where the plague is spreading. Also Read - Resident Evil 4 Remake System requirements are here: Can easily run on a decent machine

Interestingly, the demo has no time limit which means you can roam through the village for as long as you want. While this is a great way of witnessing the game before its release, it’s also a good way of checking how the game runs on your machine.

If you are on PlayStation and Xbox, there’s nothing to worry about. It’s supported for PS4/PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, on a PC, you may need a good machine.

Sometime back, Steam revealed the PC system requirements and also released a new trailer that confirmed the return of ‘The Mercenaries’ mode. The Mercenaries will be available to players as a free post-launch DLC.

Resident Evil 4 remake System requirements

According to Steam, Capcom recommends something like a GTX 1070 or an AMD equivalent to run the game at 1080p 60fps on high preset. At 1080p 45fps on medium or high present, a minimum of GTX 1050 Ti is required.

Minimum system requirements

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

CPU- AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-7500

GPU – AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB  or GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

RAM – 8GB

Storage – unclear

Settings – 1080p at 45fps (likely medium or low graphics)

Recommended system requirements

OS – Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64 bit

CPU- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700

GPU – AMD Radeon RX 5700 or GTX 1070

RAM – 16GB

Storage – unclear

Settings – 1080p at 60fps (High Settings)

The Resident Evil 4 Remake will release on March 24 and will be available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It is priced at Rs 3,599 on Steam.

  • Published Date: March 10, 2023 11:48 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

iPhone 14 is down to lowest price of Rs 65,999 in Flipkart sale

Govt might tweak 'safe harbour' provision for internet intermediaries

Apple Music Classical to launch on March 28 to let you listen to classics

Redmi K60 Ultra key specifications leaked, launch date unclear

Spotify announces revamped app with a hint of TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone
Users of WhatsApp may be able to

Tech Updates/ launch

Users of WhatsApp may be able to "Mute Calls" Unknown Phone numbers
Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging

Tech Updates/ launch

Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging
Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays