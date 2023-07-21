Epic Games has announced its annual sale dubbed as the Epic Games Store Summer Sale. The sale began on July 20 and it will go on until August 3. During the course of this sale, Epic Games is offering up to 75 percent off on select gaming titles such as Grand Theft Auto V, Far Cry 6, Star Trek: Resurgence and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum to name a few. In addition to discounts on popular gaming titles, Epic Games is also offering 10 percent reward point on the purchase of various games during the Epic Games Store Summer Sale.

Sans the sale, the company offers a reward points bonus of just five percent on each purchase. This means that with more purchases, gaming enthusiasts will be able to buy more games during the sale, which in turn will enable them to rake more games.

So, here are all the popular games that will be available at a discounted price during the Epic Games Store Summer Sale:

Top games that will get a major discount during the Epic Games sale

— Popular games such as Dead Island 2 and Star Trek: Resurgence. These games will be available at a price of Rs 2,474.25 and Rs 1,071.75 in the Epic Games Store. On the other hand, The Outlast Trials is available at a price of Rs 1,061 after getting a discount of 15 percent during the sale.

— During the sale, Epic Games is also offering up to 50 percent off on select titles. For instance, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition is available for 1,160.72 and Death Standing Director’s Cut is available for Rs 1,299 after getting a 50 percent discount while Crime Boss: Rockay City is available for Rs 1,819.30 after getting a discount of 30 percent, while the SnowRunner is available for Rs 659.45 after getting a 45 percent discount.

— Epic Games is also offering a 75 percent discount on the purchaseof select gaming titles. EA Sports’ FIFA 23 Standard Edition costs Rs 874.75, Star Wars’ Battlefront II: Celebration Edition is available for Rs 624.75, Far Cry 6 Standard Edition is available for Rs 749.75 and Riders Republic is available for Rs 749.75 after getting a 75 percent discount.

— Epic Games is offering 60-70 percent off on select gaming titles. For instance, Alan Wake Remastered is available for Rs 283.60 and Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition is available for Rs 755.60 after getting a 60 percent discount, while Cities Skylines is available for Rs 390, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Warlords of New York Ultimate Editiin is available for Rs 1,199.70, Battlefield 2042 is available for Rs 899.70 and Dying Light Enhanced Edition is available for Rs 269 after getting a 70 percent discount.

— Also, the company is offering 80-90 percent off on select games. Borderlands 3 is available for 448.50, Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition is available for Rs 599.80, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available for Rs 499.80 after getting an 80 percent discount.

— Epic Games is offering a 90 percent discount on Sid Meier’s Civilisation VI.

These are not the only games that are available at a discounted price on the Epic Games Store. You can explore more titles here.