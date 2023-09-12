iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have finally landed after a deluge of leaks and rumours. At its ‘Wonderlust’ event, Apple took wraps off its most premium iPhone 15 Pro lineup, which comes with one big change: USB-C. For the first time ever, Apple has equipped an iPhone with USB-C technology, ditching its proprietary Lightning connector. The USB-C port is available across the entire iPhone 15 series, but only the Pro models get the highest charging speed ever on an iPhone. Another big change is the departure of the Ring/Silent toggle in favour of a new Action button. Of course, the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature Apple’s most powerful mobile chip yet, A17 Bionic.

“The most pro iPhone we’ve ever created,” said Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook during his keynote speech from Apple Park in Cupertino.

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max price

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India now, which is slightly higher than the price of the iPhone 14 Pro at launch. But the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost you Rs 1,59,900 onwards in India. In the US, the iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 — same as previous models, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max now starts at $1,199 for the 256GB version. Apple said the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the same as the 256GB storage model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max design, display

The new iPhone 15 Pro lineup uses a Titanium design, which Apple claims uses the “most premium material” it has ever used. Not only does this material make the Pro models lighter than previous ones, but it also offers “incredible” durability. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have new contoured edges and thinnest bezels ever on an iPhone. Apple claims the new Pro models use the toughest glass-based materials in the industry.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays from their previous counterparts but in a tougher casing that is made of “grade 5 titanium.” Apple said it has used a new thermomechanical process to bind the aluminium on the inside to the titanium on the outside of the new Pro models. The coatings on iPhone 15 Pro took up to 14 hours to complete, per Apple. You get the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in white, black, blue, and natural colours. Apple also claims the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are more repairable, thanks to a new internal architecture that uses 100 percent recycled aluminium.

The iPhone 15 Pro lineup retains the Dynamic Island, as well, but Apple has made some improvements. The Dynamic Island now gives visual feedback. There still is a Super Retina XDR Display with ProMotion on the displays of the Pro models. Apple claims the displays have extreme dynamic range and support Always-On Display (AOD).

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Action Button

While the overall footprint of the new iPhone Pro models remains the same as last year’s models, Apple has tweaked the design to include a new Action Button. Replacing the toggle that lets you put your iPhone on silent or ring mode, the new Action button can let you reassign it to the camera, voice recorder, or any accessibility feature of your choice. It is like a physical version of the AssistiveTouch. You just need to hold it down to reprogramme it.

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max processor

Powering the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is a brand-new Apple Silicon-based A17 Bionic. The company claims it is the “industry’s first 3nm chip,” hosting 19 billion transistors and including a 6-core CPU. Two of these are high-performance cores while the rest four are high-efficiency cores. Apple says the chip is 10 percent faster for single-threaded performance in any phone. Neural Engine has also become faster and better. The A17 Pro has dedicated engines for ProRes, which is one of the marquee camera features of the Pro models.