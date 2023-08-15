Ubisoft has announced that its upcoming game Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch one week earlier than planned, on October 5. The game is a prequel to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and takes players to ninth-century Baghdad, where the main character Basim Ibn Ishaq can manipulate time to help players plan assassinations.

“Assassin’s Creed Mirage has gone gold and is coming out a week early! On behalf of the entire team, we can’t wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim. Your journey now starts on October 5. Save the new date!” Assassin’s Creed wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Assassin's Creed Mirage has gone gold and is coming out a week early! 📀 On behalf of the entire team, we can't wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim. Your journey now starts on October 5. Save the new date! #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/eWAZttvjIX — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 14, 2023

The decision to move up the release date was made to avoid competing with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is scheduled for October 20 on PS5. However, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will still face some competition from Detective Pikachu Returns, which will debut on Switch on October 6.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a smaller and more focused game than the previous entries in the series, which have been criticized for being too long and bloated. Ubisoft claims that the game can be completed in around 20-23 hours and fully explored in 25-30 hours. The game will also feature a full Arabic-language dub and subtitles, which could help the game feel more immersive.

Ubisoft has a busy fall season ahead, with several other games coming out before the end of the year, such as The Crew Motorfest, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, XDefiant, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR and Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence. Skull and Bones, the long-delayed pirate game, is still in development.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft is celebrating the upcoming release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the latest instalment in the popular action-adventure franchise, by offering five previous titles for free to play until August 14. The free games include Assassin’s Creed II, Revelations, Brotherhood, Black Flag, and Valhalla, which span different historical settings and gameplay features.

Fans can access the free games on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms via Ubisoft and Epic Games stores. They can also take advantage of up to 85 percent discounts on other Assassin’s Creed titles at the Ubisoft Store until August 17. This is a great opportunity for fans to catch up on the series or revisit their favourite moments.