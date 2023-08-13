Assassin's Creed best games are free to play ahead of new title launch

Assassin’s Creed franchise is expanding to include more titles, including one this year and another next year. While that makes for excitement among fans, Ubisoft is celebrating with a sweet offer. No less than five Assassin’s Creed titles are currently available to play for free on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well on PC via Ubisoft and Epic Games stores.

According to Ubisoft, which has thrown everything it has to ring in the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage in a few months and then the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed Red next year, five titles under the franchise will be free to play until August 14. These include Assassin’s Creed II, Revelations, Brotherhood, Black Flag, and Valhalla. So, no matter which title you like, you have to pay nothing to access these games.

Besides, the Assassin’s Creed franchise is also on sale at the Ubisoft Store until August 17, giving fans up to 85 percent off on their favourite titles after the free weekend ends. So, if you are keen on taking revenge in Renaissance-era Italy or just setting out to sail on the high seas of the Caribbean, Ubisoft’s free weekend and massive discounts on purchases after that make this an exciting time to be an Assassin’s Creed fan.

The dollops of free access and discounts are a precursor to the release of the next title in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The next game is dropping in a few months but ahead of the release later this year, the pre-ordering price for the title has been cut for both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. According to a report on Fandomwire, the price drop on Assassin’s Creed Mirage was spotted on a UK-based retailer. As opposed to the RRP of GBP 69.99, the pre-order could be placed for GBP 37.85 ahead of the launch on October 12.