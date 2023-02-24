Sony State of Play highlights: Resident Evil 4, Destiny 2, Suicide Squad 4 and more

Sony hosted its State of Play event last night wherein the company announced all new games that will be coming to its PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles. In addition to this, the company also introduced all the new games that it will be bringing to its newly launched PlayStation VR2 gaming console. If you missed watching the State of Play, here is everything the company announced last night: Also Read - Sony PS VR2 launched: Here is every PlayStation VR 2 launch title

The Foglands

At the event, Well Told Entertainment COO Derek O'Dell announced a new game dubbed as The Foglands. It's an action-packed shooter game wherein the player is tasked to explore what lurks in the dangerous depths of the Fog, in an effort to resolve a conflict that threatens their home. It will be Coming for PS VR2 in 2023.

Green Hell VR

Incuvo announced that Green Hell VR will be debuting on PS VR2 in 2023. "Using the combined capabilities of PS VR2 and Wwise, we strive for the most precise and faithful representation of sounds of the jungle. We aim to achieve a unique sense of immersion and spatiality," Incuvo marketing lead Mateusz Orman-Janowski said on the occasion.

He also said that Green Hell VR will feature reworked lighting, high-res textures and realistic shadows – all that in native PS VR2 resolution – among other graphical enhancements, to add depth to the image.

Synapse

At the event head of nDreams Studio, James Sheperd, announced a new virtual reality (VR)-based game called Synapse. He said that Synapse ‘has been created from inception to be a PS VR2-only experience’ and that the game will be launching on PS VR2 later this year.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

At the State of Play event, Bungie studios announced that it is bringing Destiny 2: Lightfall to PS5 on February. The company also shared details about the upcoming game. The list includes the ability to craft a better guardian, more mod customisations, and a new Loadouts feature among other things.

Ahead of the launch of Destiny 2, the company has announced that fans can prepare for the launch of Destiny 2: Lightfall by taking the fight to Savathûn and her Lucent Brood for free this weekend. In addition to this, The Witch Queen Standard Edition will be available to PlayStation players at no additional cost between February 23 through February 26.

Humanity

This game will be arriving on PS5 in May 2023. It is also compatible with Sony’s PS VR2.

Journey to Foundation

With the Journey to Foundation, game developer Archiact is bringing the world of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation to life in VR. “In this story-rich world, players are plunged into an epic journey through an area of space called The Periphery, where relationships will be strained, loyalties will be tested, and they must decide which factions will rise and fall,” the company said at the event.

It will be arriving on PS VR2 in the fall this year.

Tchia

During Sony’s State of Play Awaceb Co-founder and Game Director Phil Crifo announced that Tchia will be launching on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 21, 2023. He also said that the game will also be available as a Day 1 release with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

Before Your Eyes

It will be coming to PS VR2 on March 10. The game was conceived by co-director Will Hellwarth seven years ago.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 will be available on PS5 and PS4 on June 2, 2023. Ahead of the launch, players will be able to pre-order the outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, and Ken. Additionally, the company said that PlayStation Store pre-orders will also offers an extra bonus of 18 Special Titles and Stickers.

Goodbye Volcano High

Goodbye Volcano High will be available on PS5 and PS4 on June 15, 2023.

Baldur’s Gate 3

During the State of Play, Larian Studios, the developers of Divinity: Original Sin 2, said that it will be bringing Baldur’s Gate 3 to PS5 on August 31, 2023. Interested people can pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition or Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition today to get a head start on their Forgotten Realms journey on August 28th.

Furthermore, the gaming studio said that by pre-ordering the Collector’s Edition players will also receive the contents of the Deluxe Edition, including 72-hours early access to Act I of Baldur’s Gate 3 at launch. All pre-orders will ship in time for launch.

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is the next entry in the series of Ultimate Ninja Storm, and it will release on PS4 and PS5 in 2023.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

At the event Rocksteady Studios revealed its first look at the four-player co-op gameplay for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. “…the Suicide Squad face off against waves of Brainiac’s corrupted soldiers to take down a huge artillery gun that has been phased into Earth from… somewhere. With their unique traversal abilities, gunplay, melee, tactics, and teamwork, they must use the chaos to their advantage and succeed in their own style,” the company said.

Wayfinder

At the event, Airship Syndicate said that it is bringing Wayfinder exclusively to Early Access on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game developer said that its next Beta playtest starts on February 28, 2023, for PS5 players with our final Closed playtest in March for PS4 and PS5. Season 1 of Early Access begins in May 2023.

“We’ll be releasing content in seasons and Early Access will begin in May, comprised of two separate seasons. Each season will last approximately three months and includes various new features such as characters, weapons, and even locations,” the company said.

Resident Evil 4

The demo for Resident Evil 4 will soon be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game will be available for downloads on March 24.