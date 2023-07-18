Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass Core will replace Xbox Game Pass Gold globally starting September 14. Here's what's new.

Microsoft is making some important changes to its Xbox Game Pass subscription. The company today announced a new Xbox Game Pass tier, dubbed as the Xbox Game Pass Core, that will soon be replacing the Xbox Game Pass Gold subscription. The company today announced that the Xbox Game Pass Gold will launch on September 14 and thereafter replace Game Pass Gold in markets around the globe.

“Game Pass Core is the evolution of Xbox Live Gold. Game Pass Core will give players access to our advanced multiplayer network, a select collection of over 25 games to play with friends around the world, and exclusive member deals, all for $9.99 USD per month or $59.99 USD per year,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post announcing the development.

As of now, Xbox Game Pass at the moment includes four tiers — PC, Ultimate, Console and Gold. Starting September 14, Gold will be replaced by Core.

Xbox Game Pass Core, as the company explains, offers the benefits of online console multiplayer from Xbox Live Gold, along with access to a diverse catalog of over 25 console games that can be accessed on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One console at the same price as Xbox Live Gold.

How is Xbox Game Pass Core different from Xbox Game Pass Gold?

There aren’t a lot of differences between Game Pass Core and Game Pass Gold. Both the tiers offer the ability to play games together with online console multiplayer, deals and discounts of up to 50 percent on select games and play select games with Free Play Days. They both cost $9.99. The point where they differ is in terms of the games that they offer.

While players get two games a month with Games with Gold, Game Pass Core when launched will offer over 25 high-quality games to the players.

How much does Xbox Game Pass Core cost?

The Xbox Game Pass Core will cost $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year. This is the same as the existing Xbox Game Pass Gold. In India, Xbox Game Pass Gold costs Rs 349 per month. This means Xbox Game Pass Core should cost the same in India. However, we will have to wait for the launch to know the exact pricing in India.

On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs Rs 549 per month in India, while the Xbox Game Pass PC costs Rs 349 per month in India. And Xbox Game Pass Console costs Rs 379 per month in India.

What games will be available on Xbox Game Pass Core?

Microsoft says that at the time of launch, the Xbox Game Pass Core will include more than 25 titles from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and the company’s content partners to play on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One gaming consoles. Here are all the titles that will be available on September 14:

— Among Us

— Descenders

— Dishonored 2

— Doom Eternal

— Fable Anniversary

— Fallout 4

— Fallout 76

— Forza Horizon 4

— Gears 5

— Grounded

— Halo 5: Guardians

— Halo Wars 2

— Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

— Human Fall Flat

— Inside

— Ori and The Will of the Wisps

— Psychonauts 2

— State of Decay 2

— The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Microsoft says that it will add new titles two to three times a year.

What happens to existing Xbox Live Gold members?

Microsoft says that the existing Xbox Live Gold members will experience no monumental change. The company says that on September 14, Xbox Live Gold members will automatically be migrated to Game Pass Core with no change in pricing. They will get immediate access to the new gaming library upon migration. The company says that games with Gold will come to an end on September 1. However, players will be able to continue to access any Xbox One games they previously redeemed through Games with Gold if they remain a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate member.

“Regardless of subscription status, any Xbox 360 titles redeemed via Games with Gold in the past will be kept in a player’s library,” the company added.