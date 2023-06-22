Microsoft to hike Xbox Game Pass subscription price in India, Xbox Series X price may go up too

Microsoft is planning to increase the subscription price of Xbox Game Pass in various countries across the globe including in India. The company is reportedly planning to increase the price of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plans. On the other hand, the subscription price for PC Game Pass will remain unchanged. Also Read - Microsoft Teams gets Collaborative Notes: How it works

According to a report by The Verge, the change in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for Console pricing will come into effect on July 6, 2023. But there is a caveat. The publication says that for the existing Game Pass monthly subscribers, this change will come into effect on August 13. However, for new Xbox Game Pass subscribers, this change will come into effect on July 6. On the other hand, for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, who have opted for the yearly subscription plan, these changes will not come into effect until they renew their subscription plan.

Furthermore, the report says that this subscription price change will come into effect in most markets with the exception of Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.

Confirming the developmemt, Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox, tn a statement to The Verge said that the company hasn’t changed Xbox Game Pass subscription price since its launch in 2017 and it is making changes now keeping in view market changes in each country.

“We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market,” he told the publication.

New Xbox Game Pass subscription price in India

In India, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs Rs 499 at the moment. After July 6, this subscription price will increase to Rs 549. Similarly, the Xbox Game Pass subscription for console stands at Rs 349 at the moment. Post July 6, this price will be increased to Rs 379.

Xbox Series X is getting pricier too

It is worth noting that Microsoft is not only making changes to its cloud-based gaming service, but it is also hiking the price of its Xbox Series X gaming console, which competes with Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console in the market. The report says that the price of the Xbox Series X is being changed to match the price hike of PS5 that was announced last year.

In the UK, the Xbox Series X will now be available at a price of 549.99 pounds. Similarly, in Canada, it will cost 649.99 Canadian Dollars. In Australia, the Xbox Series X will cost 799.99 Australian Dollars. These changes will come into effect August 2023 in most markets across the globe except US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia. This means that the Xbox Series X gaming console will also see a hike in India. However, we don’t have the updated pricing yet. But we will keep an eye for the changes.