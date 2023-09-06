G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi between September 9 and September 10. Ahead of that, the Indian government has been busy preparing for summit, which not only includes beautification of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) but also placing restrictions in place for added security and safety of the delegates. In addition to that, the government has also launched a mobile app, dubbed as the G20 India mobile app, to facilitate the flow of information during the G20 Summit.

The description of the G20 India mobile app available on Apple’s App Store says that the app will provide an intuitive and an easy-to-use platform that will enable users to get details about the G20 Summit, events, press releases, documents, speeches, images and videos, social media updates, previous summit details, and workstreams related information for the G20 India. In addition to that, the app will also enable people to register for the event.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, here is everything you need to know about the G20 India mobile app:

Top 10 things you need to know about the G20 India Mobile app

— The G20 India mobile available is available for downloading on Google’s Play Store for Android users and Apple’s App for iPhone users.

— The overall interface of the G20 India mobile app is similar to the G20 India website, and it highlights this year’s theme of ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future.’

— The G20 India mobile app supports a total of 10 languages, which includes English, Hindi, Japanese, French, Spanish, German, Arabic, Chinese, Portuguese and Russian.

— The G20 India mobile app comes with an inbuilt Language Translation feature that enables users to translate both text and speech from one supported language to another.

— The G20 India mobile app also has a Explore India that is aimed at helping delegates to explore various facets of the country right from travel and tourism to India’s culture and India’s digital endeavours.

— There is a dedicated Calendar section in the app that highlights various conferences and meetings pertaining to the G20 Summit.

— The Navigation section in the app aims to help attendees to navigate from one location at the venue to another. Users can add their start and end locations to start the navigation.

— The Workstream section in the G20 India app will enable attendees to track Sherpas and Engagement Groups.

— The G20 India mobile app also has a dedicated section that will give users a virtual tour of the event location, that is, Bharat Mandapam.

— In addition to this, the G20 India mobile app also gives users access to all the announcements, videos and images from the summit.