G20 Summit: The Indian government is set to host Heads of State and other government officials at the G20 Summit in New Delhi between September 9 and September 10. Ahead of the event, which will be held at Pragati Maidan, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced that it will be showcasing key pillars of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure or DPI at the event venue.

MeitY today said that it is setting up two state-of-the-art Digital India Experience Zones in Hall 4 and Hall 14 at Pragati Maidan as a key attraction during the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi. These Digital Experience Zones will provide hands-on experience to the G20 delegates on Digital Public Infrastructure, which includes platforms and services such as Aadhaar, UPI or United Payments Interface and DigiLocker, to name a few. MeitY has said that that it has selected seven key initiatives to showcase at the Digital India Experience Zones. These initiatives are: Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini and ONDC.

“Through LIVE demonstrations of Aadhaar Face Authentication Software, attendees have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and interact with cutting-edge technology, while the UPI exhibit will enable visitors to explore and discover the various applications of UPI worldwide. What’s more, visitors can scan the QR codes to buy goodies and initiate seamless transactions with a nominal payment,” MeitY wrote in a press release.

In addition to that, guests and delegates will also be able to learn about the utility and role of DigiLocker in streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency across sectors such as education, finance and banking, travel, transport, real estate, legal and judiciary. “At the eSanjeevani exhibit is that doctors from various domains – Cardiology, Mental Health, Ophthalmologist, and General Medicine will be present to provide online consultation and give visitors real-time health analysis and advice along with an e-prescription,” MeitY added.

Similarly, the DIKSHA exhibit will enable visitors to explore the wealth of educational resources available on DIKSHA, while the Bhashini exhibit will offer real-time speech-to-speech translation in all Indian languages as well as six UN languages. Guests will also be able to interact to see how Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) collaborates with sellers, customers and network providers on a large scale.

In addition to that, Digital India Experience Zones will also showcase a grand display of Digital India’s iconic journey will take visitors through the major milestones of Digital India since 2014, bringing to life the advancements that have been made in the digital space through simulated virtual reality.