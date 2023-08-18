Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III update: Activision has revealed key details about the much-awaited Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II successor, that is, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. The gaming giant has revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will arrive on various platforms including Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, Steam and Battle.net, on November 10. However, interested gamers can pre-order the game on the mentioned platforms starting today. They can pick from the Standard Edition and Vault Edition versions of game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III pricing details

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault Edition costs $99.99, while the standard edition costs $69.99 for Xbox. In India, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Bundle costs Rs 5,599. Similarly, the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III costs Rs 7,999 while the standard edition costs Rs 5,599 in India. PlayStation pricing for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III isn’t available yet.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III new features

Here are the key features and updates of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III:

— Activision says that all the 16 launch maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III with new modes and updated gameplay. The list includes Afghan, Derail, Estate, Favela, Karachi, Highrise, Invasion, Quarry, Rundown, Rust, Scrapyard, Skidrow, Sub Base, Terminal, Underpass, and Wasteland. The company also says that over 12 all-new core 6v6 maps will fuel post-launch live seasons. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will include a faceoff between Captain Price and Task Force 141 with the ultimate threat.

— Furthermore, the company says that Modern Warfare III will introduce Open Combat Missions with more emphasis on player choice. “For example, if you prefer to use stealth techniques, you may wish to undertake an OCM with a lights-out approach, using night-vision goggles and suppressed weapons and complete your objectives without your adversaries knowing you were even there,” Activision wrote in a blog post.

— The game is getting a new Tactical Stance feature, which will improve weapon performance and help players win the fight. This feature lets the players unshoulders the weapon and hold it in a canted firing position, toggle in and out of Tac-Stance dynamically while aiming down sights and trade precise accuracy for improved mobility and handling. Activision says that the game is designed to be used in aggressive, close-quarter combat situations.

— Activision says that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will come with a bunch of multiplayer features starting day one, which includes Map Voting that will give players greater autonomy over their multiplayer matches, Classic Minimap Behavior with red dots indicating when an enemy is firing an unsuppressed weapon, Covert Sneakers Perk that allows for silent movement, and the Core Multiplayer Health being increased to 150, lengthening the Time-to-Kill (TTK).

— While maneuvering in multiplayer mode, users will be able to cancel Slide animations without resetting Tactical Sprint, cancel partial Reloads during an animation to immediately return fire, faster Mantling is faster, ability to fire during and immediately after Sliding, ability to recharge Tactical Sprint while Sprinting.

— Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will also feature what the company calls the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever. Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ) will tell an involved and unearthly Dark Aether Zombies story set in the Modern Warfare universe. “Expect to undertake missions across different regions that escalate in difficulty, with core Zombies features and a cavalcade of secrets to discover. Ready up for an open-world player versus enemy (PvE) extraction survival experience against some of the biggest enemies in Call of Duty history,” the company added in a blog post.

In addition to revealing the launch date and features of the game, Activision has also shared a detailed trailer of the game. Take a look at it here: