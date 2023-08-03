The PlayStation 5 has quickly become a popular choice among gamers for its cutting-edge features and impressive performance. One notable feature is the ability to expand storage using an M.2 SSD. If you’re looking to enhance your PS5’s storage capacity, follow these steps to add an M.2 SSD to your console.

Before You Begin: Check the Compatibility

Before you start, ensure your M.2 SSD is compatible with the PS5. The console requires an M.2 SSD that meets specific criteria: PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, NVMe protocol, and a heatsink. Make sure the drive’s dimensions and capacity meet the PS5’s requirements as well.

How to add an M.2 SSD to a PS5 console

Step 1: Gather Your Tools

You’ll need the following tools and components:

A compatible M.2 SSD. A Phillips-head screwdriver. A computer with an internet connection to download the PS5 system software. A USB flash drive (at least 2GB) for the PS5 system software.

Step 2: Prepare the PS5

Power off the PS5 and unplug all cables. Place the PS5 horizontally on a stable surface. Remove the PS5’s left side panel (when facing the console) by gently lifting it.

Step 3: Install the M.2 SSD

Locate the SSD slot on the PS5’s internal chassis. Gently remove the provided cooling cap from the slot by unscrewing it. Align the notches on the M.2 SSD with those on the slot. Insert the M.2 SSD into the slot at a slight angle. Press down on the SSD until it clicks into place. Secure the SSD in place by attaching the cooling cap and tightening the screw.

Step 4: Download and Install the PS5 System Software

On your computer, visit the official PlayStation website and download the latest PS5 system software. Create a folder on your USB flash drive named “PS5” and inside it, another folder named “UPDATE.” Copy the downloaded PS5 system software file into the “UPDATE” folder. Safely eject the USB flash drive from your computer.

Step 5: Update PS5 System Software

Plug the USB flash drive into one of the PS5’s USB ports. Power on the PS5 in Safe Mode by pressing and holding the power button until you hear a second beep. Select “Update System Software” from the Safe Mode menu. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update.

Step 6: Format and Use the SSD

After the update is complete, navigate to “Settings” on the PS5 home screen. Go to “Storage” > “M.2 SSD” > “Format.” Once formatted, the M.2 SSD is ready to use as expanded storage.

Expanding your PS5’s storage with an M.2 SSD is a straightforward process that can significantly improve your gaming experience. Just ensure your chosen SSD meets the console’s compatibility requirements, and follow the steps outlined above to enjoy more space for your favorite games and content.

— Nishtha Srivastava