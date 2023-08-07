Apple is reportedly holding an event on September 13 to launch its next iPhone lineup. Typically, the iPhone event is not only about iPhones. It is also about other Apple products, including smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 9 is likely coming next month, but a new report has suggested that there is not a lot to be excited about in the upcoming iteration of the world’s best-selling smartwatches.

A Weibo (China’s social media platform) user who goes by Instant Digital (via MacRumors) said that the Watch Series 9 will be a minor upgrade over the Series 8, corroborating a few previous leaks here and there. Now, the credibility of the tipster is mixed, which means he is either right or absolutely wrong. But, at the same time, we have other sources telling us that Apple has not gone for a full makeover of its smartwatch this time.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously said that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will pack a new chipset based on Apple’s A15 SoC, which powers the iPhone 13 series. This chipset will expectedly bring performance and efficiency improvements to the upcoming Watch Series 9. However, this is going to be no other change in the smartwatch, especially in its design. Rumours are rife that Apple is not changing the design of the Watch Series 9, so practically the upcoming smartwatch will look like the Watch Series 8, which arrived last year alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups.

The reason why Apple has decided so is unclear, but it is easily guessable. Several earlier reports have pointed out that Apple is planning to make some important and drastic changes to the top-tier smartwatch called Watch Ultra for its second generation. Apple Watch Ultra received mostly positive feedback from customers, so it makes sense for the company to fine-tune its newly-launched category of smartwatch. Moreover, Apple’s smartwatches are already pretty polished for the market, leaving very little room for innovation in subsequent launch cycles.

However, if Apple Watch Series 9 does come with little upgrades, it will not make sense for customers who own a Watch Series 8. Even the new chip, which rumours are pointing at, will not be much appealing since it will bring only minor improvements and not some breakthrough change in the performance. This would also mean that anyone who goes for a Watch Series 8, which will likely see a major price cut post the launch of the Watch Series 9, will not miss out on a lot.