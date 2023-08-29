Apple September event: Apple today announced that it will be hosting its next major important event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California on September 12. The company via an update on its events page revealed that it will be hosting its ‘Wonderlust’ event at Apple Park and that the livestream for the event will begin at 10AM PT or 10:30PM IST. Apple fans and enthusiasts will be able to watch the event live on Apple’s events page or Apple.com or on the company’s Apple TV app.

READ MORE iOS 17 beta hints at upcoming iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button

While the company didn’t divulge details as to what we should expect from its upcoming event, the event invite does have an animation with the Apple logo being showcase in Grey, Gold and Blue colour variants. This indicates that the Apple may introduce its Pro-series iPhone models, which includes the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max in Grey, Gold and Blue colour options.

So, what do we expect Apple to launch at its September 12 event?

Two important devices — the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9.

iPhone 15 series

For the unversed, Apple uses its annual September event for launching its next-generation iPhone models. The company launched the iPhone 14 series in 2022 at its event on September 7. A year before that, the iPhone 13 series was announced at the September 14. A year prior, that is, in 2020, the company announced the iPhone 12 series at its September 15 event. This year, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series at its upcoming September 12 event. As per reports, some iPhone 15 models are likely to support charging up to 35W that will offer faster charging speeds. At the moment, the iPhone 14 Pro is limited to charging at 27W while the regular iPhone 14 offers 20W charging.

Apart from that, reports also the company would ditch its Lightning port in favour of the USB-C port, which would enable faster charging speeds for iPhone 15 Pro models. Reports also suggest that the iPhone 15 models will feature a new design with slightly curved edges. It will also come with a larger camera bump and slimmer display bezels. Furthermore, reports suggest that Apple will introduce a new Action Button with the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro models. This button will replace the Mute/Ring Switch. The iPhone 15 Pro series models are also likely to come with the A17 Bionic chip, a new titanium frame, and better cameras with a periscope lens.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple is also expected to introduce its next-gen smartwatches, that is, the Apple Watch Series 9 at the event. The new Series 9 smartwatches will come with 41- and 45-millimeter screens. While the overall design is expected to remain the same as the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is expected to improve the core by introducing S9 chip that is closer to the A15 Bionic chipset.

Apart from the Apple Watch Series 9, the company is also expected to introduce a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra. It is expected to get the same S9 chipset as the Apple Watch Series 9. But this year, Apple is likely to introduce new 3D printed components in the watch. The second-gen Apple Watch Ultra is likely to be lighter than its predecessor and come in a new black titanium colour variant.