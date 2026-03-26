Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT release: You can watch Ranveer Singh’s film online and here’s how

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is receiving huge publicity even after its theatrical release. A lot of viewers are currently anticipating its OTT release as opposed to cinema viewing. People have postponed watching the film due to the long duration of its running time and its expensive ticket prices. The attention has now moved to its online premiere, and fans are looking for some information about where and when it will stream. Also Read: Dhurandhar OTT release date, time, platform: How to watch Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s film online

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release

The OTT launch of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been confirmed. The movie is set to be available on JioHotstar. It is contrary to the first part that was released on Netflix. Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Set For Netflix OTT Release In January 2026: Here's When To Expect

It has been reported that there was a high value deal in selling the digital rights. This indicates that the film has good demand even following the theatrical performance. The platform choice also suggests a change of approach of the makers.

Expected OTT Release

Dhurandhar: The Revenge does not have an official release date. But according to standard industry practices, movies get onto OTT between six and eight weeks of their release.

The anticipated OTT release would be between early May and mid-June since the movie was released in theatres on March 19, 2026. Apparently, there are reports of late April or early May release, and there are also reports of June release.

The final date shall be based on the performance of the film in the theaters.

Box Office Performance and Evaluation

The movie has been doing quite well in the box office. It debuted with a big opening on the first day and has been still making good figures.

The domestic and the global collections have achieved significant milestones. Due to this, the makers can postpone the OTT release. Longer theatre play can contribute to the total revenue.

It is a common practice when a movie is doing well in movie theaters.

Cast Details and Storyline

It is a continuation of the first part of the Dhuradhar. The film has a solid cast featuring popular stars in major parts. Their acts have contributed largely to the success of the film.

List of Cast:

Ranveer Singh

R. Madhavan

Arjun Rampal

Akshaye Khanna

Sanjay Dutt

Kriti Sanon

Vicky Kaushal (special appearance)

Jim Sarbh

Pankaj Tripathi

Manoj Bajpayee

Why Fans are Waiting for OTT Release

A large number of viewers would rather view films at home. The duration of this film is also long and thus makes OTT viewing comfortable.

OTT platforms allow the audience to watch on their time. That is one of the reasons why the demand on the digital release is high.

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What to Expect

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released in the nearest future on the OTT platform, but it is not certain when it will be launched. This could postpone its release because of its good success in the box office. In the meantime, the audience will be left waiting until an official statement is made when the movie still keeps its successful tour in cinemas.