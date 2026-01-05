After a massive run at the box office, Dhurandhar is finally preparing for its OTT debut. The Ranveer Singh-led action thriller has already crossed the Rs 1,100 crore mark globally, and now, viewers who missed it in theatres, or want to rewatch it, can soon stream it from home. Also Read: Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Online

Here’s everything we know so far about the Dhurandhar OTT release.

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date and Platform

As per multiple reports, Dhurandhar is expected to start streaming from January 30, 2026. The film is said to land on Netflix, making it accessible to a global audience with an active subscription. While there’s no official confirmation from the makers or Netflix yet, the release window lines up with the film’s strong theatrical run coming to a close.

Reports suggest that Netflix has reportedly acquired the streaming rights for Dhurandhar in a deal valued at around Rs 130 crore, which includes both Part 1 and Part 2 of the film. If true, this would make it one of the biggest OTT deals of Ranveer Singh’s career so far.

What makes this deal stand out is the timing. With OTT acquisition prices reportedly cooling off, a deal of this scale signals strong confidence in the film’s long-term viewership potential.

What Is Dhurandhar About?

At its core, Dhurandhar is a high-stakes espionage thriller. Ranveer Singh plays an undercover agent tasked with infiltrating terror networks linked to a notorious Lyari gangster based in Karachi.

The mission, known as Mission Dhurandhar, draws inspiration from real-life incidents like hijackings, terror attacks, and covert intelligence operations. Despite its long runtime, the film stays gripping, mixing action, strategy, and patriotism without feeling stretched.

Dhurandhar Cast and Crew

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a strong ensemble cast. Akshaye Khanna plays the antagonist and became a social media favourite thanks to his viral hook step.

The supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, adding depth to the film’s large-scale narrative.