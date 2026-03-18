Over 10 OTT platforms under scanner as crackdown continues: What triggered the latest review

Several OTT platforms in India have once again landed under the scanner over allegations of content rules violation. A recent report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has flagged that multiple platforms are currently being examined for allegedly hosting unlawful or objectionable content. Also Read: Govt bans 5 OTT apps in India over obscene content: MoodXVIP, Jugnu, more

OTT platforms under review

As per the committee report, cited by Moneycontrol, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) informed the panel that more than 10 to 15 OTT platforms are currently under review. The ministry also said that blocking orders are being issued on an ongoing basis. Also Read: Elon Musk’s X tests ‘Made with AI’ label as India cracks down on deepfakes

This follows earlier action where several OTT platforms were already taken down. The ministry told the committee that 25 platforms were blocked initially, followed by another 18 apps later. Most of these actions have been linked to platforms streaming explicit or restricted content, which goes against the IT Rules, 2021. Also Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri now streaming: Where to watch online

Recent crackdown on OTT apps

In February, the government blocked five OTT platforms, including MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu, over similar concerns. These platforms were found to be hosting obscene and sexually explicit content, which goes against existing digital content rules.

This move came after a larger crackdown in 2025, when over 25 apps were banned for similar reasons. Some of the platforms affected during that phase included services like ULLU and ALTT. The repeated action indicates that the government is continuing to monitor OTT platforms more closely.

Concerns over content regulation

The parliamentary panel has also raised concerns about how OTT platforms and social media are being regulated right now. It said there is a need for a clearer and more structured system to monitor digital content, especially as more platforms continue to come up.

The report suggests that existing rules may not be enough to handle the volume and type of content being published online, which is why repeated interventions are being seen.

Fake content and fact check unit

Alongside OTT platforms, the report also looked at the work of the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit (PIB-FCU). The ministry told the committee that the unit has blocked around 1,400 URLs during its operations to tackle fake content.

However, the future of the Fact Check Unit remains uncertain. On March 10, 2026, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the Centre’s appeal against a Bombay High Court decision that had struck down the unit. The court did not stay the High Court’s order.

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The committee noted that fake content tends to spread rapidly during major events and recommended stronger action, including the use of AI tools and additional manpower to manage the scale of misinformation online.