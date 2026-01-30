Dhurandhar OTT release date, time, platform: How to watch Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s film online

After a long and record-setting run in theatres, Dhurandhar has finally made its way to OTT. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles and has been one of the biggest Hindi releases in recent years. The film’s digital release comes after it completed eight weeks in cinemas and crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the Indian box office. Also Read: Massive data leak! Gmail, Instagram, Netflix accounts among 149 Million logins exposed online

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date and Platform

Dhurandhar is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. The film became available to watch from today, January 30, 2026. Netflix usually releases new titles at midnight IST, and the same applies here, allowing viewers to start streaming the film as soon as the day begins.

As per reports cited by multiple trade trackers, the OTT rights for Dhurandhar were part of a combined deal worth around Rs 130 crore. The deal is also said to include the digital rights for the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar OTT Version and Censorship

One of the most talked-about points around the Dhurandhar’s OTT release has been whether the digital version is uncut. During its theatrical run in December 2025, Dhurandhar was cleared with an ‘A’ certificate and had a runtime of 214 minutes after a few scenes and dialogues were altered.

Soon after the film went live on Netflix, viewers took to social media to voice frustration. Several users claimed that the OTT version appears to be further censored, with some abusive language muted and portions of the film trimmed. According to these reactions, the runtime is said to be shorter by around 10 minutes. Many viewers questioned why an adult-rated film would be edited on a platform meant for mature audiences. Netflix has not issued an official statement on this so far.

Dhurandhar Box Office Performance

Dhurandhar’s digital release follows an exceptional box office run. The film became the first Hindi-only release to cross Rs 1,000 crore net in India. Worldwide, its total collection is estimated at around Rs 1,288 crore. Trade reports also not that the film set records for earnings across multiple weeks, from its second week onwards.

Dhurandhar 2: What’s Next

With the first film now on OTT, attention has shifted to the sequel. Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film is expected to release in Hindi along with Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.