Xiaomi Pad 8 sale starts in India today: Price, offers, variants, and specifications

Xiaomi’s latest tablet — the Pad 8 — is now available to buy in India. The device was recently launched in the country alongside the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The tablet is designed for work, study, and entertainment. Positioned as a premium Android tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 8 is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Here is what you need to know about the newly launched tablet. Also Read: Xiaomi 17T leak reveals expected India price and key specifications: Check here

Xiaomi Pad 8 price in India, availability

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is available for purchase starting today, March 17, in India. The tablet can be bought through Xiaomi Retail, Amazon.in, Mi.com, and retail partners. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 series early bird sale begins in India: Save up to Rs 29,999, here's how

The tablet starts with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs 33,999. The 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 36,999. The company is also offering a Nano Texture display variant in 12GB + 256GB configuration, priced at Rs 38,999. Also Read: Xiaomi may launch smart air conditioners, refrigerators in India soon

The Creator’s Edition of the Xiaomi Pad 8, which includes the Focus Pen Pro in the box, is priced at Rs 41,999 for the standard display and Rs 43,999 for the Nano Texture model.

The tablet comes in two colour options — Titanium Blue and Graphite Grey.

Buyers who purchase the Xiaomi Pad 8 using the SBI Credit Card will be eligible for up to Rs 3,000 discount.

Xiaomi Pad 8 specifications, features

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is equipped with an 11.2-inch 3.2K display (3,200 x 2,136 pixels) with 144Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits of peak brightness, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The panel comes with DCI-P3 colour coverage, HDR10, and Dolby Vision support.

The tablet runs on 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X or 12GB LPDDR5T RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 or 256GB UFS 4.1 storage.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is backed by a 9,200mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. In terms of connectivity, the tablet uses Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. Other features include a quad-speaker setup, Hi-Res Audio, and Dolby Atmos support.

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The Xiaomi Pad 8 also features a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The device runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It supports additional accessories like the Focus Pen Pro and Focus Keyboard.