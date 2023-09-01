Vivo has officially announced a price cut on its two budget phones. The Vivo Y36 and Vivo Y02t phones are now cheaper by up to Rs 1,000. Both phones were launched earlier this year and mainly sell in the offline markets. However, they are also available online on Amazon and Flipkart. Let’s take a look at the details.

Vivo Y36 and Vivo Y02t price cut

The Vivo Y36 was selling at a price tag of Rs 16,999, but now its price has been slashed by Rs 1,000. The smartphone now costs Rs 15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Vivo Y02t’s price has been reduced by Rs 500. The device now costs Rs 9,499.

Vivo Y36 and Vivo Y02t specifications

The Vivo Y36 features a 6.64-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels. It has a 16MP front camera on the front for clicking selfies. There’s a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP bokeh sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The device boots on Android 13 OS with FuntouchOS 13 on top.

The Vivo Y02t, on the other hand, is an entry-level offering. It comes with a 6.51-inch water-drop notch display. The screen has an HD+ resolution with noticeable bezels. It has a 5MP camera on the front for selfies. There’s an 8MP single camera on the back.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It runs on FuntouchOS on top of Android 13 OS.

In other news about Vivo, the company launched the Vivo V29e smartphone under Rs 30,000. The device comes with a 6.78-inch 3D curved screen. The AMOLED panel has an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There’s a dual camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. It has a 50MP camera on the front for doing video calls and clicking selfies. The rear as well as front cameras are capable of shooting 1080 videos. The Vivo V29e costs Rs 28,999 and comes in Artistic Red and Artistic Blue color options.