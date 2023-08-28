Vivo V29e has been launched in India. The newly launched smartphone from Vivo will join the Vivo V29 series lineup in India. The smartphone has a slim, sleek and light body and features a 3D curved screen, artistic design, ultra slim body, 50MP eye auto-focus selfie camera and more. Some of the highlights of the newly launched smartphone include a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, an AMOLED display and more. Before we go into the detailed specifications, let’s have a look at the pricing and the availability of the Vivo V29e.

Vivo V29e India price and availability:

Vivo V29e will be available in India in Artistic Red and Artistic Blue colours. The newly launched smartphone is available in two storage options 128GB and 256GB. Both variants come with 8GB RAM. The first variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 26,999 whereas the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 28,999.

The Vivo V29e is available for pre-booking starting today via Vivo’s official website, Flipkart and leading retail stores. Interested buyers can avail Rs 2500 discount with HDFC Bank and SBI cards, and up to Rs 2,000 exchange bonus. The smartphone will be available for sale starting September 7, 2023.

Vivo V29e specifications:

Vivo V29e features a 3D curved screen with a 58.7-degree screen curvature. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The newly launched smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 coupled with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage and runs Funtouch OS 13 Global operating system.

Coming to the camera, Vivo V29e comes with a 50MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture and advanced autofocus technology. At the back, the newly launched smartphone has a 64MP camera with OIS and f/1.79 aperture, and an 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. The Vivo V29e will also have a “wedding portrait” feature, which is designed to help users take better photos of weddings and other special events.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC and OTG.

The newly launched 5G smartphone offers a hybrid slot for one nano SIM card and one nano SIM card/one microSD card.