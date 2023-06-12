Vivo has announced a price drop on the Vivo Y35 smartphone. The smartphone was launched on August 29 with a price of Rs 17,499. Also Read - Oppo, OnePlus and Realme to operate as separate entities in India as BBK plans to derisk business

It has 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display, a 50 MP rear camera, a 16 MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 44 W FlashCharge support. Also Read - Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do

Vivo Y35 price and offer

Vivo Y35 is now offered at Rs 16,999 with effect from June 12 via the Vivo India e-store and all partner retail stores. The smartphone is offered in two colours- Agate Black and Dawn Gold. Also Read - Vivo X90 series goes on sale: Things to know before buying these Vivo flagships

Interested buyers can avail of additional cashback of up to Rs 1,000 using ICICI, SBI, Yes Bank, Federal Bank, AU Small Finance, and IDFC First Bank. In addition to this, users can also receive other benefits such as V-Shield Protection Plans.

Vivo Y35 specifications

Processor, RAM and storage

Vivo Y35 is powered by Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 8GB Ram and 128GB storage. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

Display

Vivo Y35 comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution.

Battery

Vivo Y35 comes with a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Camera

Vivo Y35 has a three-camera set-up at the back with a 50MP primary lens, 2MP micro and depth sensor. The smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera.

Dimension

Vivo Y35 measures 76.1mm in width, 8.28mm in thickness and 164.3mm in height.

Connectivity

Vivo Y35 supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, and USB Type-C with location support for GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS.

Vivo Y78

Meanwhile, Vivo has announced the release of Vivo Y78. It is a new mid-range phone from the company that has launched in Singapore after debuting in China earlier this month.

The phone may be the same as the Y78+ model that appeared on Geekbench with a different name. The phone has features, such as a curved screen, a camera design with two large circles on a rectangular module, and 5G connectivity powered by a Qualcomm processor. The Vivo Y78 is not yet available in India, but here are some details about the phone in case it arrives there later.

Vivo Y78 specifications

The Vivo Y78 comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which is interesting since the Chinese counterpart uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor. There is 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory, which you can expand using a microSD card.

The phone comes with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a punch-hole in the centre. Inside the punch-hole, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.