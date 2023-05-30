Vivo Y78 launched with 120Hz curved display, 5G chip

Vivo Y78 is the latest phone in the company’s mid-range lineup. The company decided to release the Y78 in Singapore as the first market outside of China where the phone arrived earlier this month. The Vivo Y78 looks very similar to the model, dubbed Y78+, spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. It is possible it is the same model but launched with a different name.

The new mid-ranger has some interesting features. There is a curved display, which is slowly becoming mainstream for mid-range phones. It has a modern camera design that includes two big rounds on a rectangular island. The phone also has support for 5G, thanks to a Qualcomm chipset. Overall, the Vivo Y78 comes across as a good package, but it is not available in India at the moment. In case Vivo decides to bring the Y78 to India in future, here is what you should expect from the phone.

Vivo Y78 specifications

The Vivo Y78 comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which is interesting since the Chinese counterpart uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor. There is 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory, which you can expand using a microSD card. The phone comes with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a punch-hole in the centre. Inside the punch-hole, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The Y78 runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. For cameras, you get a 64MP main sensor on the back, unlike the 50MP camera on the Chinese version. The main camera is a part of the triple setup that includes a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP portrait camera.

Inside the Y78 is a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 44W speed. However, it is not clear whether the company bundles the power adapter in the box. The phone is 7.9mm thick and weighs 177 grams. For connectivity, you get both SA and NSA support for 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging and media transfer.

Vivo Y78 price

Vivo has not announced the price of the Y78 yet, but the phone is likely to become available through brick-and-mortar stores in Singapore soon. The Y78 comes in Dreamy Gold and Flare Black colours.