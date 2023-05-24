Vivo S17 series launch date out, but buyers in India shouldn't be excited

comscore
Vivo S17 series launch date announced, but buyers in India shouldn't be excited

The Vivo S17 Pro will be the higher-end phone in the series that will exist alongside the vanilla Vivo S17, and both phones are launching in China.

Vivo has announced that it will launch the brand-new S17 series of smartphones on May 31. The launch event will take place in China, which means buyers in India should not be excited yet. The S17 series is expected to bring major upgrades over the S16 series. Even though Vivo launched the junior-most Vivo S17e a few days back, a full-fledged series is coming later this month.

In teasers posted on Weibo, Vivo revealed the design of the S17 Pro, which is similar to recently-launched V-series phones. The S17 Pro will be the higher-end phone in the series that will exist alongside the vanilla S17. The differences between the Vivo S17 and S17 Pro will be only so many, according to reports.

Expected Vivo S17 and S17 Pro specifications

While Vivo has revealed only so much about the S17 duo. But rumours are rife that these will be good mid-range phones, at least on paper. The S17 and S17 Pro may come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with curved edges and a Full-HD+ resolution. It will also support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and an embedded fingerprint sensor. While you will find similar displays on both models, the processors will be different.

According to reports, the Vivo S17 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782 processor, while the S17 Pro will rock a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The vanilla model may come with RAM options of 8GB and 12GB, alongside 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options. The S17 Pro, on the other hand, may come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. On the back of the Vivo S17, you may find a 64MP camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the other hand, the S17 Pro may come with a 50MP camera with OIS. Both phones may use a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo S17 may feature a 4500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The higher model S17 Pro may come with a bigger battery of 4600mAh capacity with a better charging speed of 80W.

