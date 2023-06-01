Vivo Y16 price cut in India, this is what it costs now

Vivo has slashed the price of the Y16 smartphone. The new price of the Vivo Y16 is Rs 11,999, which is significantly down from the old price of Rs 12,499. That represents a discount of Rs 500, which is not too much — yet makes the phone more appealing in its category. Over and above the discount, Vivo will offer “additional benefits” such as Vivo’s V-Shield Protection Plans with every purchase.

You can buy the Vivo Y16 at the new price starting June 1. It will be available for sale from Vivo India’s online store and across all partner retail stores.

Vivo Y16 specifications

Launched in September last year, the Vivo Y16 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display that has a water drop notch on top. The phone uses a 2.5D curved panel with rounded corners. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If that is not enough, you can use a microSD card to expand the storage.

Vivo’s phone comes with dual cameras on the back: a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The cameras support Super HDR for photos. On the front of the Vivo Y16, there is a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. The Y16 supports Aura Screen Light to allow photography in low light conditions. Vivo also claims the phone support the Face Wake feature, allowing you to unlock the phone using your face. But if you are not comfortable with that, a fingerprint sensor is also there for biometric authentication.

Vivo’s Y16 comes in two colours. Its design includes a shiny panel with a texture, but the rectangular island on the top left corner of the phone does not have a texture. Inside the island, there are two cutouts for the cameras. The phone has a USB-C port at the bottom for charging, but other connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and support for 4G VoLTE.