Top gaming keyboards that you can buy in India: HP, Asus, more

Best gaming keyboard: A good gaming keyboard should be easy and fun to use. You need a reliable keyboard and a simple gaming mouse to play most PC games, so it’s important to have a high-quality keyboard that feels comfortable for your fingers. There are many options for the best gaming keyboard, but once you find the perfect one, you will enjoy every interaction with your PC. When you choose a gaming keyboard, you should think about what features you want, such as RGB lighting, extra macro keys, media controls, and switch types. Don’t worry, we have made a list of the best gaming keyboards available, all you need to do is select the one that meets your preferences.

Logitech G213 Prodigy

It has personalised five individual lighting zones and has low light leaks around each keycap. It is a full-sized keyboard designed for gaming and productivity and has an integrated palm rest and adjustable. The anti-ghosting gaming matrix is tuned for optimal gaming performance. The keyboard has dedicated Media Controls to control your background track without switching out of your game.

Logitech G213 Prodigy is available for Rs 4,495.

HP K500F Backlit Membrane

It is a full-sized membrane keyboard with Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10 compatibility. It has a metal panel with optional logo lighting with two LEDs and three LED indicators. The keyboard has a specially added LED backlight, with monochromatic or mixed colour light options and 26 keys Anti-ghosting works simultaneously for fast and accurate game responses.

HP K500F Backlit Membrane is available for Rs 1,049.

HP K300 Backlit Membrane

It is a full-sized membrane keyboard with a suspension keycap. It has special four LED backlight indicators, multi-colour backlight, night backlight effect and adjustable brightness. The keyboard has double injection keycaps in a matte finish and, a high and low-key layout.

HP K300 Backlit Membrane is available for Rs 649.

HP GK320

It has convertible dynamic mixing to easily adjust the brightness and switch display modes and has a variety of light effects. The keyboard comes with a mechanical switch with matt double injection keycaps and a magnetic ring to eliminate interfering signals and transmission errors.

HP GK320 is available for Rs 1,598.

ASUS Membrane

ASUS TUF K1 wired computer gaming keyboard features silent tactile mechanical switches, anti-ghosting with 19-key rollover response, onboard memory, and 8 fully-programmable keys with on-the-fly macro keyboard recordings. It has a spill-resistant coating to protect the gaming keyboard from accidental spills and increase its longevity. It also has a dedicated volume knob to control your audio and includes a detachable ergonomic wrist rest and adjustable legs for optimal comfort during gaming.

ASUS Membrane is available for Rs 2,499.