Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 now on sale in India: Check price, specs and offers

Samsung has started selling its latest generation of foldable smartphones and smartwatches in India. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 are now available across retail stores, Samsung.com, Amazon and Flipkart.

The new Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 are also available for purchase in the country. Samsung says the new foldable smartphones received strong demand, recording 2,71,000 pre-orders within 72 hours of their launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is the most premium foldable smartphone in Samsung’s new lineup. It features an 8-inch main display and measures just 4.1mm in thickness, making it Samsung’s slimmest Fold design yet.

The phone comes with a 200MP main camera with HDR and a new 50MP ultra-wide camera with improved Nightography. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy platform and packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at Rs 1,99,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs 2,19,999, while the top-end 16GB + 1TB variant is priced at Rs 2,59,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8

The Galaxy Z Fold8 weighs 201 grams and comes with a 4800mAh battery. Samsung has introduced a new Flex Titanium display structure that is designed to reduce crease visibility and improve durability.

The main display offers up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. The phone features a dual 50MP camera setup, along with Dual Recording and My FanCam features for content creation.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is priced at Rs 1,79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs 1,99,999, while the 16GB + 1TB variant is priced at Rs 2,39,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8

The Galaxy Z Flip8 is Samsung’s compact foldable smartphone and weighs 180 grams. At 6.1mm, it is also Samsung’s slimmest and lightest Flip model yet.

The phone features a 50MP camera supported by Samsung’s ProVisual Engine. It also includes Flex Mode, Super Steady with Horizon Lock, FlipShot and Cover Screen Mirror for hands-free photography and video recording.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 starts at Rs 1,24,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 1,44,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is aimed at users who want a more rugged smartwatch with advanced fitness and outdoor tracking features. It comes in a 47mm size with LTE connectivity.

The smartwatch includes Trail Run tracking, which measures elevation, climbing progress and terrain impact. It also gets a Nutrition Alert feature that estimates hydration needs based on sweat loss and body weight. Samsung has also added professional diving support.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 features an 800mAh battery, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Elite platform and a display with up to 5000 nits of brightness. It retains a titanium construction designed for durability.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is priced at Rs 64,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch9

The Galaxy Watch9 is positioned as Samsung’s everyday smartwatch. It comes with an aluminium case and Samsung’s cushion-shaped design.

The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite platform and comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The 40mm model features a 390mAh battery, while the 44mm version gets a 445mAh battery.

The display can reach up to 3000 nits of brightness, making it easier to view outdoors.

The Galaxy Watch9 40mm starts at Rs 37,999 for the Bluetooth variant, while the LTE version costs Rs 41,999. The 44mm Bluetooth model is priced at Rs 40,999, and the LTE version costs Rs 44,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z8 series launch offers

Samsung is offering several launch benefits on the new Galaxy Z8 series. Buyers can choose from upgrade offers, bank cashback and EMI-based offers, depending on the model and payment method.

For the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8 256GB variants, eligible customers can get an upgrade benefit of up to Rs 4,000 along with 30-month NBFC EMI options. There is also a bank EMI option with cashback of up to Rs 3,000.

Customers who choose the upgrade-only option can receive up to Rs 8,000 on eligible purchases. Bank cashback-only offers are also available.

For the Galaxy Z Flip8 256GB variant, eligible buyers can get an upgrade benefit of up to Rs 3,000, while bank cashback can go up to Rs 2,000 depending on the offer selected.

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Samsung Galaxy Z8 series: price in India

Model RAM + storage Price Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,99,999 Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 12GB + 512GB Rs 2,19,999 Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 16GB + 1TB Rs 2,59,999 Galaxy Z Fold8 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,79,999 Galaxy Z Fold8 12GB + 512GB Rs 1,99,999 Galaxy Z Fold8 16GB + 1TB Rs 2,39,999 Galaxy Z Flip8 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,24,999 Galaxy Z Flip8 12GB + 512GB Rs 1,44,999

Samsung Galaxy Z8 series: specifications at a glance