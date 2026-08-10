Future Apple Watch may lose its screen! Screenless wearable could be in the works

Future Apple Watches may witness one of the biggest changes in years. And no, this may not be about making the display bigger or the watch thinner to add a new look. Instead, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that Apple is exploring different ideas for what its future smartwatches may look like. Amongst all, one of the ideas is what caught the attention – an Apple wearable without a screen at all.

The tech giant hasn’t finalised any design yet, so this is still an early look at what Apple could be planning. Here’s what we know so far.

Current Apple Watch design to be a tale of the past?

The Apple Watch has changed over the years, but its basic idea has remained the same. You get a small screen on your wrist, apps, notifications and health features, along with the ability to interact with it much like a smaller version of an iPhone.

That could change in the coming years. Gurman reports that Apple’s industrial design team has spent around a year exploring different directions for future Apple Watch models. These reportedly include different display sizes and technologies, as well as a screen-free wearable. The report further mentioned that Apple is also considering a round display.

The company could also introduce a more premium model above the current Ultra range, while a cheaper option below the existing Apple Watch SE is also reportedly being considered.

Why is Apple looking at a screen-free Watch?

The shift isn’t happening without a reason. Wearables such as Oura smart rings and Whoop fitness bands have become popular among people who mainly want health and fitness tracking without having another screen to check throughout the day. These products are generally smaller and focus more on things such as sleep, workouts and other health-related data.

Apple appears to be looking at this changing wearable market and exploring whether the Apple Watch needs to remain a traditional smartwatch. A screen-free Apple wearable could, for example, focus more on health and fitness tracking while reducing the need for notifications and apps. However, exactly how such a device would work is not known yet.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 are still coming

Don’t expect the traditional Apple Watch design to disappear just yet. The upcoming Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are expected to continue with the current approach, with improvements mainly focused on the hardware and performance.

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Apple is also reportedly considering a ceramic case option, new colours and additional bands for future models. The bigger redesign appears to be further away. For now, Apple is still exploring different ideas, and it remains unclear which of them will eventually become an actual product.