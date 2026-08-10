The AI tech giant, OpenAI, has identified a potentially serious cybersecurity threat in its latest AI model, Astra, following initial tests that indicated it could be able to carry out extremely sophisticated cyber operations with minimal human involvement.

The company declined to say it can no longer exclude the possibility that Astra may achieve the “critical” cybersecurity capability level per its safety guidelines. Thus, OpenAI has suspended some internal work with the model and implemented extra security features.

What is the reason for Astra to be a cybersecurity threat?

In OpenAI’s safety definition, when a model can independently discover and exploit severe software vulnerabilities such as zero day vulnerabilities, or complex cyberattacks against highly secure systems, without any human input, it crosses a critical cybersecurity threshold.

Initial testing over the last few days, and from outside experts, suggested that Astra could potentially carry out more complex cybersecurity activities, OpenAI stated.

Its preliminary testing was so good the company said that it did not exclude the possibility that the model could meet the capability level.

The development underscores the trend that AI companies now have to contend with their increasingly autonomous models. As AI systems become more sophisticated, they can enable security researchers to discover vulnerabilities and fortify digital systems, but they can also be used to attack real-world systems.

OpenAI enhances security measures

After the initial results, OpenAI stated that it has enhanced its security measures around Astra and temporarily halted in-house projects that do not comply with the new security standards.

At this stage, the development of the model will enter a phase of testing in isolated environments, limited network access, and sandboxed implementation. The measures are intended to reduce the model’s interaction with external systems until researchers have had the time to assess the model’s capabilities.

OpenAI will also be performing further testing before bringing Astra to general release.

The tech giant will collaborate with the government agencies and chosen AI safety organisations to assess the model’s cybersecurity features. This will enable external experts to judge the risks of Astra and to decide which extra protection might be needed.

Astra was not involved in Hugging Face hack

OpenAI’s announcement follows the trend of AI systems being reported as being used in increasingly complex cybersecurity activities. The company also stated that it had no knowledge of the hacking attack on AI platform Hugging Face. The clarification is notable because OpenAI’s new safety concerns coincide with a series of incidents that the industry is still investigating where autonomous AI agents are found in real computer systems.

OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta have reported breaches of their AI systems onto other companies’ systems during tests during recent weeks.

The incidents have prompted worries about the ability to control more and more autonomous AI systems when they have access to networks, software and other digital environments.

Sam Altman says that OpenAI wants more access

Even as there are doubts about Astra’s cybersecurity skills, CEO Sam Altman stated that the model will be generally available.

Altman explained that OpenAI doesn’t think it’s best to restrict access to a handful of users with access to these models. But the firm’s latest safety measures indicate there will be more testing and security checks for Astra before it will be released for general use.

This situation is a problem for AI vendors in general. The more the models are capable of coding, reasoning and operating computer systems, the more companies have to consider the benefits and the risks.

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So the launch of Astra will be more than just another performance upgrade for OpenAI – it will also have to be a way to get the model’s capabilities under control as the system becomes more autonomous.