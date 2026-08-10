HP OmniPad 12 goes official in India with 18-hour battery life, 2K display: Check price, specs, more

HP has launched the HP OmniPad 12 while expanding the tablet lineup in India. What’s interesting about it is that it allows you to switch between a tablet and a laptop-style setup while simply detaching the keyboard. What all does it bring to the table?

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and running on Android, the HP OmniPad 12 is designed for everyday tasks such as online classes, document work, video calls, content consumption and business-related work.

HP OmniPad 12 price in India and availability

The HP OmniPad 12 is priced starting at Rs 48,999 in India. It is available in Denim Blue and Meteor Silver colour options. The tablet can be purchased through the HP Online Store, Amazon, Reliance, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales and HP World stores. It comes with a one-year limited warranty covering parts and labour.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can get Rs 5,000 cashback on select bank credit cards. HP is also offering a one-year free subscription to a bundle of AI services with the device. The company says the subscription is worth Rs 96,000 and includes access to GPT-5, Claude 4, Gemini 2.5, Perplexity, Grok 4 and DeepSeek.

HP OmniPad 12 specifications and features

The HP OmniPad 12 comes with a 12-inch 2K multi-touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen has up to 400 nits of brightness and supports a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The tablet weighs around 600 grams in tablet mode, making it easier to carry between classrooms, homes and offices. HP claims up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

For performance, the OmniPad 12 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and runs on the Android operating system. It gets 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, while storage options use UFS technology. Users can also expand storage up to 1TB through the microSD card slot.

For video calls and online classes, the tablet features an 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera. It also comes with dual high-SNR microphones. The audio setup includes quad speakers with DTS Ultra, which can be used for video calls, online classes as well as entertainment.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

In terms of connectivity, the HP OmniPad 12 supports Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also comes with a detachable keyboard, allowing users to switch from touch-based use to a more traditional laptop-style setup. HP has also preloaded education and skilling applications including iPrep, Lexillion and Brands.live.