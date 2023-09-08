Best home security camera: Home security and safety are important matters that need attention. But you can prevent this problem by installing effective home security cameras on your premises. You have many options to choose from when you want to find the best indoor security cameras in India. These include cameras with two-way audio, HD night vision, smart security cameras, and more. You can select from a variety of choices to get an HD security camera that meets your needs and preferences. Here are our recommendations for the best home security cameras in India, at affordable prices.

AmazonBasics 2MP Smart Security Camera

This is a 2MP camera and has Advanced AI capabilities that can smartly detect and notify you whenever a person is detected and send a quick alert to your smartphone. It can hear and talk back seamlessly with a built-in microphone and speaker. The camera has smart night vision with smart IR in-built infrared LEDs. It supports a micro SD card up to 256 GB enabling you to record hours of 1080p full HD footage and supports 360° pan and 85° tilt panoramic view.

AmazonBasics 2MP Smart Security Camera is available for Rs 1,699.

Godrej Eve Pro

It is a 3MP camera with HD quality video live feed viewing on your smartphone. It comes with a pan and tilt Function allowing 350 degrees of pan and 90 degrees of tilt. The camera has a built-in mic and speaker for two-way communication and IR LED night vision up to 10 metres. It has smart motion detection with humanoid detection and 100-degree wide-angle viewing. The camera has smart motion tracking, auto recording notification alert configuration and supports up to 128GB Micro SD card.

Godrej Eve Pro is available for Rs 2,399.

Qubo Smart 360 Ultra

It is a 4MP camera with 24×7 live monitoring, 360 degrees coverage, intruder alerts, real-time alerts, person detection, motion tracking, two-way communication, night vision and advanced AI features. The camera has customizable security modes, continuous recording and dual connectivity.

Qubo Smart 360 Ultra is available for Rs 3,290.

MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i

This is a 2MP camera and comes with full HD picture quality, AI-powered motion detection, and infrared night vision. The camera has a 360-degree panorama and a way audio talk-back feature.

MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i is priced at Rs 2,699.

Philips HSP3500

It is a 3MP camera with 2K resolution, and 360 view to ensure that all movements are captured with auto motion tracking and Pan, Tilt and Zoom features. It has AI-based motion and sound detection and custom smart alerts using Modes- Home, Away, Inactive and Silent. It gives a complete picture of low-light situations using enhanced night view, and IR visibility up to 10m. It can keep sensitive data secured with up to 128 GB Micro SD card storage.

Philips HSP3500 is available for Rs 3,699.