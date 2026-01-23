comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • Photo Gallery
  • Looking for a Dash Cam? These are the best options available today

Looking for a Dash Cam? These are the best options available today

From budget-friendly dash cams to premium 4K and multi-camera setups, these are the best dash cams you can buy right now for everyday driving and parking safety.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Jan 23, 2026, 12:47 AM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
Best Dashcamszoom icon
18

Best Dash Cams Across Budgets

Dash cams are quickly becoming everyday essentials, not just highway accessories. With big discounts, cashback offers, and feature-rich options available right now, this is a good time to upgrade your car’s safety and recording setup.

70mai M200 HDR DashCam 3zoom icon
28

70mai M200 HDR DashCam 3

Powered by the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX662 sensor, the 70mai M200 captures sharp 1080p HDR video even in low light. You get Wi-Fi app control, voice commands, G-sensor collision detection, HDR support, and optional parking mode. Price: Rs 3,799.

Qubo Car DashCam Pro 2Kzoom icon
38

Qubo Car DashCam Pro 2K

Made in India by Hero Group, the Qubo DashCam Pro records sharp 2K QHD video. It offers Wi-Fi app control, G-sensor emergency recording, time-lapse mode, wide-angle coverage, and massive storage support of up to 1TB. Price: Rs 3,290.

Crossbeats RoadEye Dash Camzoom icon
48

Crossbeats RoadEye Dash Cam

The Crossbeats RoadEye records Full HD 1080p footage with a wide 150° view and a 3-inch display. It includes Wi-Fi app control, ADAS alerts, Sony sensor night vision, loop recording, parking monitor, motion detection, and G-sensor protection. Price: Rs 4,399.

Trending Now

Hikvision Car Dash Camera K5zoom icon
58

Hikvision Car Dash Camera K5 Dual

Hikvision’s K5 Dual records 2K footage at the front and 1080p at the rear. It includes built-in Wi-Fi, a 3-inch touchscreen, night vision, G-sensor emergency recording, loop recording, audio capture, and support for up to 256GB storage. Price: Rs 6,625.

Transcend DrivePro 550zoom icon
68

Transcend DrivePro 550

The DrivePro 550 is a premium dual-lens dash cam with Sony STARVIS sensors. It records Full HD footage, includes infrared cabin recording, built-in GPS and Wi-Fi, an integrated display, internal battery, free 64GB card, and a solid 2-year warranty. Price: Rs 11,709.

REDTIGER F17 4K 3 Channel Dash Camzoom icon
78

REDTIGER F17 4K 3 Channel Dash Cam

REDTIGER F17 offers complete coverage with a 4K front camera plus 1080p rear and cabin cameras. Features include built-in GPS, fast 5G Wi-Fi, IR night vision, HDR/WDR recording, parking mode, supercapacitor, and a free 64GB card. Price: Rs 17,490.

70mai A810 4K Dual Dash Camzoom icon
88

70mai A810 True 4K Dual Dash Cam

The 70mai A810 delivers native True 4K HDR footage using the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor. It packs GPS logging, ADAS alerts, Wi-Fi app control, G-sensor emergency locking, motion-detection parking mode, and time-lapse recording. Price: Rs 18,919.