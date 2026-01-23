Looking for a Dash Cam? These are the best options available today

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Jan 23, 2026, 12:47 AM (IST)
Dash cams are quickly becoming everyday essentials, not just highway accessories. With big discounts, cashback offers, and feature-rich options available right now, this is a good time to upgrade your car’s safety and recording setup.
Powered by the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX662 sensor, the 70mai M200 captures sharp 1080p HDR video even in low light. You get Wi-Fi app control, voice commands, G-sensor collision detection, HDR support, and optional parking mode. Price: Rs 3,799.
Made in India by Hero Group, the Qubo DashCam Pro records sharp 2K QHD video. It offers Wi-Fi app control, G-sensor emergency recording, time-lapse mode, wide-angle coverage, and massive storage support of up to 1TB. Price: Rs 3,290.
The Crossbeats RoadEye records Full HD 1080p footage with a wide 150° view and a 3-inch display. It includes Wi-Fi app control, ADAS alerts, Sony sensor night vision, loop recording, parking monitor, motion detection, and G-sensor protection. Price: Rs 4,399.
Hikvision’s K5 Dual records 2K footage at the front and 1080p at the rear. It includes built-in Wi-Fi, a 3-inch touchscreen, night vision, G-sensor emergency recording, loop recording, audio capture, and support for up to 256GB storage. Price: Rs 6,625.
The DrivePro 550 is a premium dual-lens dash cam with Sony STARVIS sensors. It records Full HD footage, includes infrared cabin recording, built-in GPS and Wi-Fi, an integrated display, internal battery, free 64GB card, and a solid 2-year warranty. Price: Rs 11,709.
REDTIGER F17 offers complete coverage with a 4K front camera plus 1080p rear and cabin cameras. Features include built-in GPS, fast 5G Wi-Fi, IR night vision, HDR/WDR recording, parking mode, supercapacitor, and a free 64GB card. Price: Rs 17,490.
The 70mai A810 delivers native True 4K HDR footage using the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor. It packs GPS logging, ADAS alerts, Wi-Fi app control, G-sensor emergency locking, motion-detection parking mode, and time-lapse recording. Price: Rs 18,919.
