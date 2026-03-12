Looking for an AC under Rs 30,000? Here are 7 good options

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Mar 12, 2026, 08:30 AM (IST)
Looking for a split AC under Rs 30,000? Several brands now offer inverter ACs with convertible cooling, air filters, and smart features at this price. Here’s a quick look at some options currently available in the market.
Motorola’s 1 Ton inverter split AC costs around Rs 28,990. It supports 7-in-1 convertible cooling and Wi-Fi connectivity through the SmartLife app, along with smart scheduling features. Warranty includes three years on the product and ten years on the compressor.
Priced at about Rs 25,990, this Haier model uses a twin inverter compressor. It offers 7-in-1 convertible cooling and multiple filters including HD, dust, and anti-bacteria filters. Warranty covers five years on the product and twelve years on the compressor.
The Onida 1.5 Ton inverter split AC is priced around Rs 26,990. It offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling and a deep-cleaning feature. Warranty includes one year on the product and five years on the compressor.
Voltas offers this 1 Ton inverter AC at around Rs 27,490. It features 4-in-1 adjustable cooling, anti-dust filters, anti-microbial coating, and high-ambient cooling support up to 52°C. Warranty includes five years on the product and ten years on the compressor.
Godrej’s 1.5 Ton inverter AC is priced near Rs 28,490. It includes AI-powered cooling, 5-in-1 convertible modes, heavy-duty operation, a pure air filter, and an anti-freeze thermostat. Warranty covers five years on the product and ten years on the compressor.
The Midea 1.5 Ton inverter AC costs about Rs 29,990. It supports 6-in-1 convertible cooling and includes dust, HD, and PM2.5 filters for improved air quality. Warranty includes five years on the product and ten years on the compressor.
TCL’s 1.5 Ton inverter AC is priced around Rs 28,990. It offers 7-in-1 convertible cooling and a PM2.5 dust filter. Warranty includes one year on the product, five years on the PCB, and ten years on the compressor.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information