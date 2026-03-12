comscore
Looking for an AC under Rs 30,000? Here are 7 good options

From Voltas and Godrej to Motorola and Haier, these are some of the best split ACs under Rs 30,000 you can consider for summer.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Mar 12, 2026, 08:30 AM (IST)

Best Split ACs Under Rs 30,000

Looking for a split AC under Rs 30,000? Several brands now offer inverter ACs with convertible cooling, air filters, and smart features at this price. Here’s a quick look at some options currently available in the market.

Motorola 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter 2026

Motorola’s 1 Ton inverter split AC costs around Rs 28,990. It supports 7-in-1 convertible cooling and Wi-Fi connectivity through the SmartLife app, along with smart scheduling features. Warranty includes three years on the product and ten years on the compressor.

Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Split Dual Inverter 2025

Priced at about Rs 25,990, this Haier model uses a twin inverter compressor. It offers 7-in-1 convertible cooling and multiple filters including HD, dust, and anti-bacteria filters. Warranty covers five years on the product and twelve years on the compressor.

ONIDA 1 5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter 2025

The Onida 1.5 Ton inverter split AC is priced around Rs 26,990. It offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling and a deep-cleaning feature. Warranty includes one year on the product and five years on the compressor.

Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter 2025

Voltas offers this 1 Ton inverter AC at around Rs 27,490. It features 4-in-1 adjustable cooling, anti-dust filters, anti-microbial coating, and high-ambient cooling support up to 52°C. Warranty includes five years on the product and ten years on the compressor.

Godrej 1 5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter 2025

Godrej’s 1.5 Ton inverter AC is priced near Rs 28,490. It includes AI-powered cooling, 5-in-1 convertible modes, heavy-duty operation, a pure air filter, and an anti-freeze thermostat. Warranty covers five years on the product and ten years on the compressor.

Midea 1 5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter 2026

The Midea 1.5 Ton inverter AC costs about Rs 29,990. It supports 6-in-1 convertible cooling and includes dust, HD, and PM2.5 filters for improved air quality. Warranty includes five years on the product and ten years on the compressor.

TCL 1 5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter 2026

TCL’s 1.5 Ton inverter AC is priced around Rs 28,990. It offers 7-in-1 convertible cooling and a PM2.5 dust filter. Warranty includes one year on the product, five years on the PCB, and ten years on the compressor.