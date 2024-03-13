Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale: Amazon is hosting the Mega Electronics Days Sale on the platform. The sale began on March 11 and will end on March 18. The sale offers discounts of up to 80 percent on electronics, including audio products like TWS earbuds. If you are looking for a pair of TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation support, Amazon has got you covered. The sale also offers big offers on earbuds with ANC from top brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, and others. Let’s take a look at the top deals.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro is available for Rs 4,995 on Amazon. The TWS earbuds come with a 12.4mm large dynamic driver to offer clear audio. They feature industry-first Bamboo Fiber and have 47ms ultra-low latency support. The earbuds come with 49dB ANC support and are advertised to offer a total playtime of 30 hours.

Realme’s Buds Air 5 Pro truly wireless earphones are listed on Amazon for Rs 4,499. The earbuds come with realBoost dual coaxial drivers. They have features like 360-degree spatial audio, LDAC, and up to 40 hours of battery life. Realme has also provided fast charging support. The earbuds have an IPX5 splash resistance rating. Other features of the earbuds include 40ms super low-latency support, up to 40 hours of playback, and dual-devive connectivity.

OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 5,498 on Amazon. However, with a bank discount of up to Rs 1,000, the earbuds can be bought for under Rs 5,000. The earbuds come with a 10.4mm + 6mm dynamic dual driver. They have LHDC 5.0 and 49db Adaptive Noise Cancellation support. They are advertised to offer a battery life of up to 44 hours with the case and ANC off. The earbuds also have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance rating.

These are some of the top earbuds with ANC support that you can buy under Rs 5,000 on Amazon.