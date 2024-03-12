Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale: Amazon India has announced the Mega Electronic Days sale in India. This sale began on March 11 and it will go on until March 18. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering up to 80 percent off on the purchase of various electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, and cameras among others. In addition to discounts on discounts on various devices, the e-retail giant is offering up to 10 percent discount on the purchases made via ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. Apart from this, the company is also offering an instant discount of up to 10 percent on Bank of Baroda card, and HSBC cards. So, if you are looking for a budget laptop that will serve all your daily needs, here are top laptops that you can get under Rs 40,000 on Amazon India:

Dell 15

This laptop comes with 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage and it is available at a price of Rs 35,490 in India. Beyond this, this laptop features a 14-inch FHD LED display and it runs Windows 11 operating system. It also features two speakers and a spill-resistant full-sized keyboard. It is backed by a 65W battery.