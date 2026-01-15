Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Big Discounts On iPhones, OnePlus, Samsung and More

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals That You Shouldn't Miss

Amazon is all set to host its Great Republic Day Sale 2026, which will start on January 16. Ahead of it, the e-commerce platform has already revealed some early deals of smartphone. From premium flagships to budget 5G phones, the sale seems to offer wide-range of options for buyers across price segments who have been waiting for the right moment to upgrade.

This year's sale lineup includes offers on devices from brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, Xiaomi, realme, and Lava, along with heavy discounts on accessories. And if you are a Prime Member of Amazon, then there are some extra benefits.

Prime members are set to get additional benefits during the sale. On January 16, Amazon is offering 12.5% instant discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions, along with unlimited 5% cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. New Prime sign-ups can also unlock welcome rewards worth up to Rs 2,500, which adds another layer of savings for first-time buyers.

Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Smartphone Deals To Watch

iPhone Deals: Apple users will be able to grab deals across the iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air, with combined bank discounts and coupon offers bringing prices down significantly. Even the older iPhone 15 is set to be available at a reduced price.

OnePlus Deals: OnePlus is pushing strong offers on its latest phones, including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, and Nord 5, along with discounted pricing on OnePlus Buds 4.

iQOO Deals: Gaming-focused buyers can look at iQOO’s deals on the iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 10 5G, and iQOO Z10R 5G, while Samsung is offering discounts on phones like the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy M17 5G, plus reduced prices on Galaxy Buds3 Pro.

Budget Phone Deals: Budget buyers aren’t left out either. Phones like the realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, Redmi A4 5G, and Lava Bold N1 5G are all set to drop to more accessible price points.