Vacuum Cleaners are now a must for smart homes. These robotic cleaners automatically vacuum and mop the floor without any human intervention. If you are planning to buy one, you might want to check out Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale as these robotic vacuum cleaners are available at major discounts. However, choosing a robotic vacuum cleaner can be difficult as they come with different suction power, battery life and many other features. To help you out, here we have selected a few best ones for you that are available with discounts on Amazon.

READ MORE Top five washing machines under 15,000 to buy in India

Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO

READ MORE Top selling TV and AC remotes on Amazon

Eureka Forbes Robotic vacuum cleaner with wet and dry functions comes with dual functions for complete cleaning and dry vacuuming. The vacuum cleaner is powered with a 3200mAh battery and 2700 pa suction power. It has an auto docking feature and comes with the Gyroscope navigation.

Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO is available for Rs 13,999 during the Amazon Great India Festival sale.

Buy Now on Amazon

TP-Link Tapo Rv30

It has a 4200Pa hyper suction power and LiDAR and Gyro Dual Navi System and comes with three-level electronic mopping that tackles sticky messes and kitchen grease for a more thorough clean. It has customisable cleaning that allows merging and separate areas, setting cleaning schedules, and customising clean modes for each room. It has 5000 mAh and Auto-Charging. The vacuum cleaner also has a Carpet Auto-Boost function that increases the suction power when moving from a hard floor to a carpet. It is voice and remote-controlled.

TP-Link Tapo Rv30 is available for Rs 26,997 during the Amazon Great India Festival sale.

Buy Now on Amazon

Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 35C

It comes with 1500Pa suction power and the EufyHome app, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control services. It has BoostIQ Technology: Which automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed. It vacuums for up to 100 minutes with constant and powerful suction.

Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 35C is available for Rs 11,499 during the Amazon Great India Festival sale.

Buy Now on Amazon

Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i

It comes with a 2200 Pa Powerful Suction and is equipped with 25 high-precision sensors including Obstacle sensor, Cliff sensor, wall sensor, docking sensor, etc. It can be controlled remotely for control cleaning, checking cleaning status in real-time, as well as scheduling a cleaning with your phone. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant and comes with Gyroscope and Optical Sensor Aided Navigation. It can easily cross over the 20mm obstacles.

Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i is available for Rs 14,999 during Amazon Great India Festival sale.

Buy Now on Amazon

Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner comes with a 2600mAh Battery and Vacuum Suction of 2200pa. it can be remotely controlled via the Haier Smart App and comes with Google Voice Assistant and Alexa. It has a dustbin of 600ml capacity with a 350ml water tank.

Haier Robot Vacuum Cleaner is available for Rs 14,800 during the Amazon Great India Festival sale.