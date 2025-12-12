Haier has introduced its new Gravity AI Series of air conditioners in India, expanding its premium AC lineup with AI-based features, or we should say, cooling. The launch took place at the company’s “AI for Air” event at its Greater Noida facility, where Haier showcased how its latest technology is set to make home cooling smarter and more personalised. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch: ALL Details Here

What does it bring? The new AC range is powered by Haier’s AI-AtmoX platform. It also gets AI Climate Control 2.0, which studies your cooling habits and adjusts performance automatically depending on indoor and outdoor conditions. The AC can also target airflow to specific areas in the room and even begin cooling when it detects you entering a preset geofence. This will be helpful for those who prefer walking into a pre-cooled room without manually switching anything on. Also Read: OpenAI To Retire ChatGPT Voice Mode On Mac Soon: Here’s What Still Works

Haier Gravity AI AC Series Features

Apart from this, a highlight feature of the Gravity AI range is the Auto Clean Outdoor Technology, which Haier says is the first of its kind in India. The outdoor unit uses reverse airflow to blow out dust after shutdown, reducing the need for manual cleaning and keeping performance consistent across the year. The indoor unit also performs a self-cleaning cycle every 240 hours, using a frost-based process to remove dirt and particles from within the AC.

For those who are focused on electricity consumption, the AC offers multi-level AI Eco modes and a detailed power usage dashboard. You can track usage over time, view mode-wise consumption, and set personalised energy-saving goals via the AI-AtmoX Power Manager.

Haier Expands Manufacturing In India

Alongside the launch, Haier shared updates on its growing manufacturing footprint in India. With new facilities added in Greater Noida and an expanded AC plant, the brand is increasing its localisation efforts and boosting its annual production capacity from 1.5 million to 4 million AC units over the next few years.

The company says this aligns with its “Made in India, Made for India” vision and will also support faster availability of its upcoming models.

Haier Gravity AI AC Series Price And availability

The Gravity AI Series starts at Rs 49,990 and will be available online and across major offline retailers. Haier is offering the series in four colour finishes: Morning Mist, Moon Stone Grey, Midnight Dream, and White.