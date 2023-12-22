Amazon Finds: Christmas is almost here and the holiday season has begun. Probably, the one answer you are looking for this weekend is what gift to give this Christmas to your kid or your loved ones. Worry not as Amazon has a variety of options from the tech space that may make your and your loved ones’ Christmas special. These tech products are available at a discounted price, with up for grabs at over 50 percent off.

READ MORE Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Top deals on gaming accessories

To make your Christmas purchase special and memorial one, we have curated a list of the top tech gifts. Let’s take a look at the top Christmas Gift options.

Fire TV Stick by Amazon is available at Rs 4,499, which is 10 percent off its MRP. The TV stick comes with 12,000+ apps and the Alexa voice feature. It offers full-HD video streaming and browsing support. It also has Prime Video and Netflix hotkeys. It is a plug-and-play device for those who don’t own a smart TV or an Android TV.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top deals on Sony wireless earbuds

Buy Now

Amazfit Pop 3S Smartwatch is available at Rs 4,999 on Amazon, which could be an ideal gift this Christmas. This particular model comes with a stainless steel finish and has features like Bluetooth Calling and a battery life of up to 12 days. It features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with multiple-watch face support. It has a SpO2 sensor, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and 100+ sports modes.

Buy Now

Amazon’s Echo Dot 5th Gen Smart Speaker and Wipro Smart Bulb Combo could be the perfect gift this Christmas. The Combo deal is available at Rs 5,799 on Amazon, however, there’s a Rs 1,050 coupon discount, taking the price down to Rs 4,749. This particular Echo Dot is the latest from Amazon and it comes with features like Deep Bass and hands-free Alexa. Combined with the smart LED bulb, one can turn on lights by voice input.

Buy Now

These are some of the top Christmas gifts you can consider under Rs 5,000.