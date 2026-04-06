Best vacuum cleaner under Rs 30000 in India 2026 with strong suction and smart features

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 06, 2026, 01:33 PM (IST)
ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop comes with 10000 Pa suction and supports vacuum and mopping. It features TrueMapping for accurate navigation and covers large areas in one charge. The 5200mAh battery supports long runtime for full home cleaning. The price is Rs 23,999
DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum and Mop comes with automatic cleaning and dual mop pads with auto drying. It features LDS navigation with 3D mapping for accurate movement. It has separate clean and used water tanks and supports app control. The price is Rs 29,999
ILIFE T20s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner comes with 6500Pa suction and supports vacuum and mop at the same time. It features LiDAR navigation and multi floor mapping for better cleaning. It also supports app control Alexa and Google Home for easy use. The self emptying feature works for up to 10 weeks. The price is Rs 25,899
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo comes with 7000Pa suction and supports robotic cleaning with auto bin feature. It offers LiDAR 3.0 mapping and works with app control for easy use. It also supports wet mopping and gives up to 3 hours runtime. The price is Rs 27,499
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner comes with 115 airwatts suction and a 0.54L dust bin. It offers up to 40 minutes runtime for daily cleaning. The bagless design makes it easy to maintain and use. The price is Rs 29,899
Dyson Big Ball Bagless Vacuum Cleaner comes with a 1.6L dust bin and a 22ft long cord with auto rewinding. It supports whole home deep cleaning with strong suction and no overheating. The design helps it move easily and stay stable during use. The price is Rs 25,898
Shark HydroVac WD210IN comes with 3 in 1 cleaning for vacuum mop and self cleaning use. It supports wet and dry cleaning with strong suction for hard floors tiles and rugs. The cordless design allows easy movement and it offers fast drying after cleaning. The price is Rs 29,999
Philips SpeedPro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner comes with up to 40 minutes of runtime for daily cleaning. It features a 180 degree suction nozzle with LED lights to spot dust easily. It includes integrated accessories and a mini turbo brush for pet hair cleaning. The price is Rs 26,49
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