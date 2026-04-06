Best vacuum cleaner under Rs 30000 in India 2026 with strong suction and smart features

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ILIFE T20s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

ILIFE T20s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner comes with 6500Pa suction and supports vacuum and mop at the same time. It features LiDAR navigation and multi floor mapping for better cleaning. It also supports app control Alexa and Google Home for easy use. The self emptying feature works for up to 10 weeks. The price is Rs 25,899