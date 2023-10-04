Dash cameras are growing in popularity as having them offers several advantages. Dashcams can help you claim insurance money, prevent thefts, act as surveillance cameras, and do a lot more. Clearly, not having a dash camera in your car can be a huge mistake. That said, getting a good dashcam is necessary.

In this article, we are listing down some of the top deals on Dashcams available on Amazon.

Qubo’s Dash Camera Pro with 1080p video recording support is now available at Rs 3,686 on Amazon. It comes with a small body and has a wide-angle view. The dashcam comes with a G-Sensor and can shoot in 1080p 30fps. It comes with a 240mAh battery and supports up to 256GB of SD card.

This is one of the most affordable dashcams on this list. The DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera comes at a price tag of Rs 3,549. It can record 1080p videos with a 2MP CMOS image sensor. It is said to record sharp videos in daylight while providing good visibility of footage in low light. It has a wider view of 140 degrees and is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones.

Qubo Car Dash Camera is one of the premium dash cameras in this list. It is currently available at Rs 12,989 on Amazon. Additionally, buyers can get bank discounts.

The Qubo Car Dash Camera supports 4K video recording with an exact resolution of 2160 pixels from the front camera. It can record 1080 video from the rear camera. It comes with features like dual vision that allows it to record simultaneously from both the front and back cameras. Qubo has offered features like Super Night Vision, built-in GPS, and in-app control.

These Amazon deals are for a limited time. Having said that, if want to buy a new dashcam for your car, hurry up and grab any of the deals.