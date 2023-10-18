Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform in India. The festive sale began on October 8 and since then, the company has been offering lucrative deals and discounts on the purchase of various electronic products including smartphones, tablets and laptops. In addition to that, the company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. The company is also offering a cashback of Rs 100 on the payments made using Amazon Pay UPI.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check top deals on instant cameras

In the auto-tech category, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70 percent on the purchase of dashcams. So, if you are planning to buy a dashcam for your car, now would be the right time to do that. Check top deals on dashcams here:

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 45 percent off on hair dryers

This product comes with a 4.3-inch HD LCD display, which that sits on top of an adhesive mount type set-up. This lightweight 0.18Kg device is used for reverse camera program for parking. It’s also easy to install for the users. You can buy it on Amazon at Rs 1,111.

READ MORE Amazon Great India Festival: Top deals on gaming smartphones under Rs 30000

Buy Now on Amazon

This dashcam has a 2MP CMOS image sensor, which captures sharp images and also records videos at 1080p resolution. Its ultra-slim and nano-particle type design covers minimal space and offers a 150-degree viewing angle. In terms of connectivity, this dashcam has Wi-Fi connectors that allows users to build a direct connection from their smartphones to their car cameras. Additionally, it has a G-Sensor feature that auto detects sudden jerks or shakes, holds and remembers the footage to resist it from being overdone again. This device is available at Rs 3,199 only on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This dashcam comes with a full HD display that offers a resolution of 1080p at 30fps. It has a 2MP CMOS image sensor that is accompanied by 256GB of storage space with support for an SD card. It has a 240mAh Lithium-ion battery and Wi-Fi for connectivity. It is available at a price of Rs 3,590 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This Nexdigitron-branded ‘Made in India’ dashcam comes with a 1.5K super full HD display with a resolution of 1296 pixels. It comes with a 3MP CMOS image sensor, and a 6-Glass lens with one infra-red filter and a 140-degree viewing angle, which the company says is enough to cover four to six lanes simultaneously. Additionally, it has a super night vision feature with a 24-hour parking mode. It is priced at Rs 3,799 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

70mai Pro Plus+ comes with a 2-inch IPS HD display with 1944p resolution, a 140-degree wide viewing angle and six layers of lenses. It has built-in GPS that automatically helps you in emergency cases, and built-in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for extra driving safety. It also comes with the G-Sensor system and Emergency Accident Lock Panel and supports devices running iOS 8.0 and Android 4.4 and above. This product is available at a price of Rs 10,699 on Amazon.