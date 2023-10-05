Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro X launched at Rs. 3,490: Here are all the features

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Qubo has launched another affordable dashcam, the Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro X. This sub-4000 rupee dashcam will charge from the cigarette lighter port in your car, or you can hook it up to a power bank with a micro-USB cable. The company has added a new removable rotary design to the camera so you can take it with you when leaving the vehicle. There are a ton of AI-powered features in the Qubo dashcam that capture crucial images, especially in case of an emergency or an accident. Watch the full video to know all the features.
Select Language