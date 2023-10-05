Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro X launched at Rs. 3,490: Here are all the features

Qubo has launched another affordable dashcam, the Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro X. This sub-4000 rupee dashcam charges from the cigarette lighter port in your car.

Posted October 5, 2023

Qubo has launched another affordable dashcam, the Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro X. This sub-4000 rupee dashcam will charge from the cigarette lighter port in your car, or you can hook it up to a power bank with a micro-USB cable. The company has added a new removable rotary design to the camera so you can take it with you when leaving the vehicle. There are a ton of AI-powered features in the Qubo dashcam that capture crucial images, especially in case of an emergency or an accident. Watch the full video to know all the features.

