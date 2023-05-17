Dashcams are one of the important accessories for your car, but you need to buy them separately. What if that need goes away? Google is coming up with a new feature for Pixel and select Android phones that will allow you to use them as a dashcam. In an upcoming update for Android’s Personal Safety function, Google is likely to include a feature that would make your Pixel or Nothing Phone (1) double as a dashcam. Also Read - Pixel 7 Pro deal on Flipkart will save you as much as Rs 15,000: Here's how

According to a report, Google “mistakenly” launched a ‘dogfood’ version of the Personal Safety app, which bears the version number 2023.04.27.532191641.8-dogfood, on the Play Store. Folks at 9to5Google claim to have decompiled the latest version of an app that Google submitted to the Play Store. After the decompilation, they found a code that referred to the upcoming dashcam feature. After enabling this feature, the phone turns into a dashcam and starts recording video and audio (optionally) while you are driving. All you need to do after that is use a mount for the phone and put in a good angle to record everything that might become useful in case of an accident or an unexpected situation. Also Read - Google is rolling out faster 'Night Sight' for Pixel 6 series

What it would look like

A screenshot in the report shows a “Dashcam” shortcut within the Personal Safety app’s “Be Prepared” section of the home page. Tapping this shortcut will start recording videos and audio if you want. You can also view video recordings under this section. The report said you can use your phone for other things while the Dashcam is recording videos. For instance, you could use Google Maps for navigation while Dashcam is in use. You could even lock your phone to save battery while Dashcam’s recording continues. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced: Top smartphone deals to look out for

The report also mentioned that this feature will work very seamlessly for you without needing you to perform additional steps. While setting up the feature, you could choose to allow the Dashcam feature to begin recording videos as soon as it is connected to a certain Bluetooth device — your car’s infotainment system or stereo system in this case — and end as it is disconnected. That means your Pixel phone or any other compatible phone turns into a dashcam the moment it is connected to your car’s Bluetooth system. The app also mentions that the video recordings will be automatically deleted after three days to save space on your phone. The video recording goes on for a maximum period of 24 hours, while the videos recorded are compressed, measuring 30MB per minute.

The new Personal Safety app with Dashcam support is reportedly ready to become available for users of Pixel phones and a select few others that support the Personal Safety app. The ability of a smartphone to double as a Dashcam is a nice thought and almost nifty if the implementation is successful. It also makes sense on Google’s part to think like that since cameras on Pixel or smartphones, in general, would be much better than on most dashcams. That means clearer footage and less chance of ambiguity in an unwanted event.