Amazon deals: Check out the best premium laptops on discount

Looking for a laptop with premium features but not willing to spend a lot on it? Amazon currently has several deals on laptops that come with premium features. You can find laptops from the likes of Asus, Lenovo, and MSI among others on Amazon with deals. These laptops offer full-HD resolution on their displays, long-lasting batteries, and performance that can help you do your chores easily. Besides, these laptops also come with style galore, so you can flaunt them anywhere you want. If you are planning to buy a laptop anytime soon, you can check out these deals on Amazon right now.

Best Amazon deals on premium laptops

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 has a 15.6-inch full-HD display with narrow bezels, making it look stylish. The chiclet-style keyboard is backlit so you can type when there is no light around. It is powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with a maximum clock speed of 4.1GHz. There is 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD on the laptop. Running Windows 11, this laptop comes with applications such as Office Home and Student 2021 and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s free subscription for three months. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is currently available for Rs 34,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 63,190.

The MSI Modern 14 uses a 14.1-inch display with a full-HD resolution and a 60Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by an Intel Core i7-1255U with a turbo speed of 4.7GHz. There is Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity. One of the preinstalled applications is MSI Center. There is 16GB of DD4R4 onboard dual-channel RAM and 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD on the laptop. You get Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The MSI Modern 14 is currently selling for Rs 49,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 78,990.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor, the Asus Vivobook 16X comes with a 16-inch display with WUXGA resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. There is Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics for graphics. There is 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage on the laptop. You get Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity on the laptop, alongside Office Home and Student 2021 with lifetime validity. There is a 50WHr battery inside the Asus Vivobook 16X (2022). This laptop is currently available at a price of Rs 49,900, instead of the listed price of Rs 68,990.