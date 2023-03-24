Amazon Premium Electronics Days sale: Check top deals

Amazon India has announced the Amazon Premium Electronics Days’ sale on its platform. The sale went live on March 24, and it will go on until March 26. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on laptops, wearables, headphones, PC accessories, printers, speakers, and cameras among others. Also Read - Apple to launch a HomePod with a 7-inch display in 2024: Report

In addition to this, e-retail giant is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchases made using SBI bank credit, debit card and EMI transactions. During the course of this sale, buyers will also get an exchange offer of up to Rs 20,000 and no cost EMI starting at Rs 5,000 per month. Additionally, Amazon India is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on American Express cards and EMI transactions, and IDBI Bank credit and debit cards. Also Read - Amazon Prime Gaming: Free games for March 2023 revealed, check list

Here are some of the top deals that you can check out at Amazon’s Premium Electronics Days’ sale: Also Read - Amazon launches fifth-gen Echo Dot in India: Check price, specs, availability

Laptops

— During the ongoing sale, the HP Victus gaming laptop is available at a price of Rs 52,990, while the Acer Nitro that costs Rs 1,09,990 on the platform, is available at a price of Rs 77,990.

— Similarly, the Asus ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop is available at a price of Rs 85,990 after getting a discount of Rs 36,000 on the platform until this sale ends.

— Apart from this, the Dell Vostro 3420 12th-gen laptop is available at a price of Rs 55,990, instead of its price of Rs 83,217.

Smartwatches

— During this sale, the Honor Watch GS3 smartwatch is available for Rs 9,999 after getting a discount of Rs 9,000.

— On the other hand, Apple Watch SE is available for Rs 30,400.

— Similarly, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 sports watch with GPS is available at a price of Rs 13,999, while the Amazfit GTR Mini is available for Rs 10,999.

Headphones

— During the ongoing sale, the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are available at a price of Rs 24,990.

— Similarly, the Sony CH720N wireless headphones are available at a price of Rs 9,990 after getting a discount of Rs 5,000.

— On the other hand, the Bose Quiet comfort 45 TWS earbuds are available for Rs 23,899.

Printers and accessories

— Coming to accessories, the Logitech MX Master 3S mouse is available for Rs 9,995, while the Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset is available for Rs 4,495.

— Lastly, the HP Smart Tank 589 printer is available for Rs 14,299, while the Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi all-in-one ink tank printer is available for Rs 15,199.